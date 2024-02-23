Get Into Theatre And ATG Creative Learning To Hold Digital Work In Theatre Conference On 4 March

Brought to you by Get Into Theatre and ATG Creative Learning, Work In Theatre is a new nationwide careers programme aimed at improving access to theatre career pathways and industry information for underrepresented young people and emerging artists across England, Scotland and Wales.

A key element of the programme is equipping teachers with current information, resources and advice so that they can support their aspiring students. This digital Teacher Conference explores the huge range of careers available within the professional theatre industry and the varying routes into it, enabling teachers to deliver informed and dedicated theatre careers lessons for young people.

The conference will feature guest speakers and panellists from across the theatre industry and further education settings including Jon Hare (Outreach Manager at Guildhall School), JoAnne Haines (Learning Disabled Artist and Performer), Christopher Britten (Theatre and Digital Production at Bath Spa University), and Stuart Graham (Head of Technical Operations at ATG).

Conference attendees will also receive a ready-made lesson plan dedicated to theatre careers, access to a teacher's resources space, a chance to network with fellow educators across the country and share best practice, and an easy to use tool kit with practical exercises and activities that can be used in the classroom.

Aimed at teachers, youth workers and career advisors working with young people aged 14yrs+, the Work in Theatre Teacher Conference offers a one stop shop for those wanting to support, encourage and inspire students to take their first steps into the exciting and rewarding world of Creative Industry.

Tickets to the conference are £10 each and available via Eventbrite:

