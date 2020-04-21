Gemma Arterton, Lennie James, Rory Kinnear, Alison Steadman and Meera Syal To Star In UNPRECEDENTED: THEATRE FROM A STATE OF ISOLATION

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The cast of over 50 UK actors taking part in Unprecedented: Theatre from the State of Isolation has been announced. A series of new digital plays written in response to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, Unprecedented will be broadcast across the nation during lockdown as part of BBC Arts' Culture in Quarantine initiative.

Written by celebrated playwrights and curated by Headlong, Century Films and BBC Arts, Unprecedented explores our rapidly evolving world, responding to how our understanding and experiences of community, education, work, relationships, family, culture, climate and capitalism are evolving on an unprecedented scale. The series will ask how we got here and what the enduring legacy of this historic episode might be.

The cast for Unprecedented includes;

Sadia Ahmed

Kae Alexander (Deep State; Fleabag),

Esh Alladi (Ordinary Love; A Confession),

Patricia Allison (Sex Education),

Gemma Arterton (Summerland; Their Finest),

Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh; Flowers)

Paul Chahidi (This Country; The Death of Stalin),

Ines De Clercq (Broadchurch),

Risteárd Cooper (Quiz; Delicious),

Arthur Darvill (Doctor Who; Broadchurch),

Natalie Dew (Sandylands; Peter Rabbit),

Erin Doherty (The Crown; Junkyard)

Monica Dolan (Official Secrets; W1A),

Michael Elwyn (Stella; Coronation Street),

Denise Gough (People, Places and Things; Angels in America),

Frances Grey (Ordeal by Innocence; Home Fires),

Kathryn Hunter (Timon of Athens; Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix),

Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls),

Geraldine James (Back To Life; 45 Years),

Lennie James (The Walking Dead; Save Me),

Sue Johnston (The Royle Family; Downton Abbey),

Rory Keenan (Long Day's Journey into Night; Versailles),

Lisa Kerr (Top Girls),

Rory Kinnear (Years and Years; Brexit: The Uncivil War),

Laurie Kynaston (The Son; How to Build a Girl),

Alex Lawther (The End of the F***ing World; Howards End),

Archie Madekwe (See; Midsommar),

Anna Madeley (Deadwater Fell; Patrick Melrose),

Marcello Magni (Fragments; Arlecchino),

Lucianne McEvoy (Crocodile Fever; Ulster American),

Jodie McNee (Faustus: That Damned Woman; Britannia),

Cecilia Noble (Nine Night; Downstate),

James Norton (Happy Valley; The Trial of Christine Keeler),

Enyi Okoronkwo (Noises Off; Giri/Haji),

Abraham Popoola (Party Time; Julius Caesar),

Boadicea Ricketts (Bartholomew Fair),

Golda Rosheuvel (Lady Macbeth; A Pacifist's Guide to the War on Cancer),

Sid Sagar (White Teeth; The Starry Messenger),

Rochenda Sandall (Line of Duty; Pomona),

Gyuri Sarossy (The Absence of War; The Two Noble Kinsmen),

Kiruna Stamell (The New Pope; Cyrano de Bergerac),

Rebekah Staton (Raised by Wolves; Home),

Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey; Care),

Rhashan Stone (Keeping Faith; All About Eve),

Meera Syal (Noises Off; The Kumars at No. 42)

Stuart Thompson (A Taste of Honey),

Amy Trigg (The Taming of the Shrew; Measure For Measure),

Dickon Tyrell (Labour of Love; Anatomy of a Suicide),

Olivia Williams (Tartuffe; Counterpart),

Gabby Wong (Rogue One; Troilus and Cressida)

Fenella Woolgar (Handbagged; Call the Midwife) and

Sargon Yelda (Strike; Anthony and Cleopatra).

They will join the previously announced directors and playwrights working on the project.

Using digital conferencing technology to rehearse and film each play, these intimate new works will give an immediate insight into this extraordinary communal experience. Unprecedented: Theatre from a State of Isolation will be broadcast by the BBC as part of the BBC Arts' Culture in Quarantine initiative and made available to stream online from May.





