Garry Starr Brings CLASSIC PENGUINS to Venue 33, Pleasance Courtyard - Forth

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The multi-award-winning, sartorially shy comic wunderkind will return with another anarchic masterclass in Garry Starr: Classic Penguins.

Literature! Literature! Literature! It might not rhyme with anything but it's still very important. Having already saved everything else, Garry Starr is back and this time he's hell-bent on saving books from extinction by performing every Penguin Classic novel ever written. In an hour. Mostly naked (but with flippers).

Following sell-out seasons in 2018 & 2022, EdFringe's favourite multi-award-winning idiot returns with another anarchic masterclass. Comic wunderkind Starr takes us on a literary adventure through the world's most iconic works of fiction. From The Little Prince to Moby Dick and everything in between, nothing is safe from being lampooned with the utmost nincompoopery.

Unpredictable, uninhibited and unmissable, Garry welcomes you to join him on a highbrow, lowbrow and eyebrow-raising odyssey of silliness that is sure to be an unmistakable highlight of this year's Fringe.

Garry Starr: Classic Penguins is directed by Cal McCrystal and Georgia Murphy. An award-winning physical comedy director and consultant, Cal has worked with The Mighty Boosh, National Theatre's One Man, Two Guvnors starring James Corden and the films Paddington, Paddington 2 and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Garry Starr: Classic Penguins is created by Damien Warren-Smith and produced by Stamptown and MILKE.

Garry Starr: Classic Penguins plays Venue 33, Pleasance Courtyard - Forth from 31 July.

Comments