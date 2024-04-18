Gandini Juggling's SMASHED Returns to London at the Peacock Theatre Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Juggling supremos Gandini Juggling bring the spirit of Pina Bausch and the heady scent of apples to the Peacock Theatre on 31 May and 1 June with their signature work Smashed – the first time the show will have been seen in London for seven years.



Funny, inventive and characterful, the 60-minute piece features nine jugglers, 100 red apples and a soundtrack of songs including Tammy Wynette, music hall and Bach. Nostalgic filmic scenes explore lost love, tense relationships - and afternoon tea. Performed with meticulous unison and split-second timing, Smashed challenges perceptions of contemporary juggling.



Conceived in 2010, Smashed embodies Gandini Juggling's ongoing love affair with contemporary dance. Directors Sean Gandini and Kati Ylä-Hokkala took elements of Pina Bausch's gestural theatrical choreography and combined them with the intricate patterns and cascades of solo and ensemble juggling to create a new hybrid of juggling and dance theatre. The company went on to create four further works rooted in dance forms including ballet, contemporary and south Asian classical dance form Bharatanatyam.



Smashed is performed by Tedros Girmaye, Sean Gandini, Kim Huynh, Antoni Klemm, Sakari Männistö, Iñaki Sestre, Malte Steinmetz, Jose Triguro and Kati Ylä-Hokkala.



There will also be a chance to see Smashed at the Greenbelt Festival in August.