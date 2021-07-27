GREASE Will Be Performed at the Milton Keynes Theatre This Summer

Directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, the 2021 tour of GREASE will arrive at Milton Keynes on Monday 23 August.

Following his success starring in the UK and Ireland tour in 2019, Peter Andre will star in the 2021 production. As well as reprising the role of Teen Angel, Andre will also play Vince Fontaine.

Peter Andre said "I was so thrilled to have been returning to Grease this year as I had the most wonderful time on the last tour working with our incredible cast and creative team, I can't wait to get back out there performing with them. Grease is joyous and will truly allow you to escape to a different time, with show-stopping dance routines and some of the most iconic songs of all time. It's a show about solidarity and it celebrates friendship, which is even more important now with how the last 12 months have been. As the song goes, We Go Together!"

Dan Partridge will be reprising the role of Danny, having played the role on the UK and Ireland tour in 2019. Georgia Louise will play Sandy, with Paul French as Kenickie and Tendai Rinomhota as Rizzo. They are joined by Alex Christian as Doody, Josh Barnett as Roger, Inez Budd as Marty, Maeve Byrne as Jan, Marianna Neofitou as Frenchy, Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch and Cristian Zaccarini as Sonny.

Also in the cast are Alishia-Marie Blake, Thea Bunting, Kevin O'Dwyer, Laura-Jane Fenney, Jacob Fisher, Elliot Gooch, Dom Hutcheson, Haroun al Jeddal, Kalisha Johnson, Hannah-Faith Marram, Matt Trevorrow and Jacob Young.

With its phenomenal score, bursting with hits including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted to You and You're the One That I Want, this thrilling new version is brought to life by a fresh young cast who bring energy, vitality and passion to this ultimate musical classic.

