GOLDIE FROCKS AND THE BEAR MITZVAH Will Have Performance on 'Chrismukkah'

Goldie Frocks and the Bear Mitzvah at JW3 will be the only pantomime in the world to have a live performance on 25 December. The date marks "Chrismukkah", where Christmas Day and the first night of Hanukkah fall on the same day. The last time this happened was on 25 December 2005, when 25 December coincided with 25 Kislev, the Hebrew calendar.

The special panto performance will take place at JW3 at 2pm, and audience members can enjoy an ice skate on the ice rink before or after the show!

Goldie Frocks and the Bear Mitzvah brings the world of Traditional Pantomime and the new Tradition of Jewish Pantomime to everyone.

Musical Director Josh Middleton, accordion, leads his onstage dancing band: clarinettist Daniel Gouly and percussionist Christina Borgenstierna playing the Poik - Ukrainian Klezmer Drum. Klezmerising a plethora of famous songs by Jewish artists or writers with all new Panto lyrics including the Hocky Cockey by Al Tabor, via Stephen Sondheim, Bruno Mars, Rogers & Hammerstein, Mark Ronson, Lionel Bart, Mark Ronson and Doja Cat to The Village People‘s YMCA (Henri Belolo), Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Sun (Jim Steinman) and The Pouges and Kirsty MacColl’s classic Fairytale of New York (Jem Finer)!

Returning as the Dame to JW3‘s Panto is Debbie Chazen (Murder on the Orient Express – UK tour) as Mama Bear! The cast also includes Divergent Talent Group’s Heloise Lowenthal playing the feisty young rebel Goldie Frocks, and the clown and performance artist Frankie Thompson (2024 BBC New Comedy Awards) as the 13-year-old cuddly silly billy Baby Bear preparing for his big coming-of-age day, his Bar/Bear Mitzvah!

David Ellis (Sh*t-Faced Shakespeare, The Worst Jew) is Rabbi Schlomo Drake, who happens to be a duck, as well as Minnie Skirt alongside Maxie Dress - Yael Elisheva (Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Pig)! The villain is Calvin Brine played by Simon Yadoo who is currently in the acclaimed What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank - Marylebone Theatre (3 x seasons - RSC, Oi Frog and Friends! – Lyric Hammersmith), and the East-End veteran is magician and ventriloquist Ian Saville will appear in a classic Pearly King costume as Morris Bloom, the Spirit of Old East End.

