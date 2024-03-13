GHOST THE MUSICAL Will Embark On UK Tour Beginning This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ghost the Musical will return to the stage, opening on 22 August 2024 before embarking on a major national tour across the UK.

Written by multi Brit Award winner Dave Stewart and Grammy award winning Glen Ballard, with a script by Bruce Joel Rubin based on his OSCAR winning screenplay, Ghost the Musical brings all the romance and magic of the classic story to life on stage.

Ghost has cemented its place as one of the most significant successes in cinematic history. Starring the late Patrick Swayze alongside Demi Moore, and Whoopi Goldberg (who won the Oscar for Supporting Actress), the film dominated the box office in 1990 and earned an Oscar for screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin, who has skillfully adapted his screenplay into a musical. Premiering in Manchester in 2011, Ghost the Musical has played sell out seasons in the West End and on Broadway as well as numerous international tours.

A smash hit across the globe, Ghost the Musical features The Righteous Brothers' Unchained Melody alongside many more terrific songs co-written by Eurythmics' Dave Stewart.

Ghost the Musical has been adapted by Oscar winning screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin and is directed by Bob Tomson with choreography by Alistair David. Design is by Mark Bailey with lighting design by Nick Richings, sound design by Dan Samson and illusions by Richard Pinner.

Tour Dates

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

atgtickets.com/Aylesbury

22 – 24 August

On sale: 14 March

Sunderland Empire

atgtickets.com/Sunderland

27 – 31 August

On sale: 14 March

Liverpool Empire

atgtickets.com/Liverpool

03 – 07 September

On sale: 14 March

Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

bournemouthpavilion.co.uk

10 – 14 September

03005 000595

On sale: 15 March



Darlington Hippodrome

darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

24 - 28 September

01325 405 405

On sale: 14 March

Cheltenham Everyman Theatre

everymantheatre.org.uk

01 – 05 October

01242 572573

On sale: 13 March

Curve Theatre Leicester

curveonline.co.uk

08 – 12 October

01162 423585

On sale now

Princess Theatre Torquay

atgtickets.com/Torquay

15 – 18 October

On sale: 14 March

Belgrade Coventry

belgrade.co.uk

22 – 26 October

02476 553055

On sale: 16 April

Alhambra Theatre Bradford

bradford-theatres.co.uk

29 October – 02 November

01247 432000

On sale: 15 April

Aberdeen His Majesty's Theatre

aberdeenperformingarts.com

05 – 09 November

01224 641122

On sale: 28 March

Stoke Regent Theatre

atgtickets.com/Stoke

12 – 16 November

On sale: 14 March

Theatre Royal Bath

theatreroyal.org.uk

19 – 23 November

01225 448844

On sale now

Blackpool Opera House

wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

03 - 07 December

01253 629600

On sale: 14 March