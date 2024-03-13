GHOST THE MUSICAL Will Embark On UK Tour Beginning This Summer

The tour kicks off 22 – 24 August at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.
Ghost the Musical will return to the stage, opening on 22 August 2024 before embarking on a major national tour across the UK.
Written by multi Brit Award winner Dave Stewart and Grammy award winning Glen Ballard, with a script by Bruce Joel Rubin based on his OSCAR winning screenplay, Ghost the Musical brings all the romance and magic of the classic story to life on stage.
Ghost has cemented its place as one of the most significant successes in cinematic history. Starring the late Patrick Swayze alongside Demi Moore, and Whoopi Goldberg (who won the Oscar for Supporting Actress), the film dominated the box office in 1990 and earned an Oscar for screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin, who has skillfully adapted his screenplay into a musical. Premiering in Manchester in 2011, Ghost the Musical has played sell out seasons in the West End and on Broadway as well as numerous international tours.
A smash hit across the globe, Ghost the Musical features The Righteous Brothers' Unchained Melody alongside many more terrific songs co-written by Eurythmics' Dave Stewart.
Ghost the Musical has been adapted by Oscar winning screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin and is directed by Bob Tomson with choreography by Alistair David. Design is by Mark Bailey with lighting design by Nick Richings, sound design by Dan Samson and illusions by Richard Pinner.
Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
22 – 24 August
On sale: 14 March
Sunderland Empire
27 – 31 August
On sale: 14 March
Liverpool Empire
03 – 07 September
On sale: 14 March
Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
10 – 14 September
03005 000595
On sale: 15 March
Darlington Hippodrome
24 - 28 September
01325 405 405
On sale: 14 March
Cheltenham Everyman Theatre
01 – 05 October
01242 572573
On sale: 13 March
Curve Theatre Leicester
08 – 12 October
01162 423585
On sale now
Princess Theatre Torquay
15 – 18 October
On sale: 14 March
Belgrade Coventry
22 – 26 October
02476 553055
On sale: 16 April
Alhambra Theatre Bradford
29 October – 02 November
01247 432000
On sale: 15 April
Aberdeen His Majesty's Theatre
05 – 09 November
01224 641122
On sale: 28 March
Stoke Regent Theatre
12 – 16 November
On sale: 14 March
19 – 23 November
01225 448844
On sale now
Blackpool Opera House
03 - 07 December
01253 629600
On sale: 14 March
Videos