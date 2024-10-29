GHOST STORIES Comes to Theatre Royal Brighton in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After exhilarating audiences across the globe with record-breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film, Simon Friend Entertainment is delighted to announce the return of Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson’s supernatural sensation Ghost Stories in a full UK Tour. More spine-tingling and terrifying than ever, the Olivier Award-nominated show visits Theatre Royal Brighton from Tue 8 Jul – Sat 12 Jul 2025.

The production was last seen in the UK in 2019 when, after a celebrated run at the Lyric Theatre, Hammersmith, the show transferred to the Ambassador’s Theatre for its latest West End Run. It embarked on a partial UK tour in early 2020, but this was cut short by the pandemic.

Casting to be announced.

When Professor Goodman, arch-sceptic out to debunk the paranormal, embarks on an investigation of three apparent hauntings – as recounted by a night-watchman, a teenage boy, and a businessman awaiting his first child – Goodman finds himself at the outer limits of rationality, and fast running out of explanations.

Enter a world full of thrilling twists and epic turns, where the ultimate love letter to horror is imagined live on stage. A fully sensory and electrifying encounter, Ghost Stories is one of London’s best reviewed plays of all time and will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat. This is a theatrical experience like no other.

After exhilarating audiences across the world with record-breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film, Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson’s Ghost Stories is "Genuine scary fun” (Sunday Times), a worldwide phenomenon more spine-tingling and fantastically terrifying than ever.

"I had to sleep with the lights on" (Metro).

Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman say of the return of their celebrated terrifying tales:

“We are beyond excited that Ghost Stories will be scaring the hell out of audiences around the country in its first ever full national tour. It’s fifteen years since we first brought screams, laughs, jumps and killer twists to the theatre and we can’t wait to do it again. Are you brave enough to book?”

Andy Nyman is a multi-award-winning actor, director and writer who has earned acclaim from both critics and audiences for his work in theatre, film, and television. This year Andy will be starring opposite Imelda Staunton at the London Palladium in Hello, Dolly! His most recent theatre work includes his Olivier nominated performance as Tevye in Trevor Nunn's award-winning revival of Fiddler on the Roof, the West End and Broadway runs of Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen, the highly acclaimed revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Assassins at the Menier Chocolate Factory, Abigail’s Party in the West End, and in the original production of Ghost Stories which Andy starred in, co-wrote and co-directed with Jeremy Dyson. Andy’s extensive television credits include A Small Light, The Capture, Unforgotten, Wanderlust, Hanna, Campus and Dead Set as well as his highly acclaimed performance as Winston Churchill in Peaky Blinders. This year Andy will be appearing in Lockerbie.

Andy’s many film credits include Judy, Jungle Cruise, The Commuter, Death at a Funeral, Kick-Ass 2, Black Death, The Brother’s Bloom, Severance, and Shut Up & Shoot Me for which Andy won the ‘Best Actor’ award at the Cherbourg Film Festival in 2006. Later this year Andy can be seen playing Gov. Thropp in the highly anticipated blockbuster film WICKED.

2018 saw the release of the film version of Ghost Stories. Based on their own play, the film was written and directed by Andy & Jeremy Dyson. Andy stars alongside Martin Freeman, Alex Lawther & Paul Whitehouse. The film has been hailed as a ‘Modern Horror Classic’ and was voted number 16 in Empire magazines list ‘The Greatest 25 Horror films ever made’.

Andy collaborated with Derren Brown for over 20 years. As well as co-writing and co-creating much of Derren’s early TV work, Andy has also co-written and directed 8 of Derren Brown’s stage shows winning the ‘Best Entertainment’ Olivier Award for Derren Brown: Something Wicked This Way Comes and the New York Drama Desk Award for ‘Best Unique Theatrical Event 2017’ for Derren Brown: Secret.

Andy’s books The Golden Rules of Acting and More Golden Rules of Acting have become bestsellers within the acting world. In 2023 Andy and Jeremy Dyson came together again to write their first novel The Warlock Effect. Chosen as a 'Sunday Times Thriller of the Month' this highly entertaining and twisty adventure is now out in paperback and available on Audible, where it is read by Andy.

Jeremy Dyson is best known as the co-creator and co-writer of the multi-award-winning comedy show The League of Gentlemen. Aside from The League he was co-creator/writer of the BAFTA-nominated comedy drama Funland and the Rose-d’or winning all female sketch show Psychobitches. His play Ghost Stories, co-written with Andy Nyman was nominated for an Olivier award, and has enjoyed three separate West End runs since debuting in 2010, together with international productions in Toronto, Moscow, Sydney, Shanghai, Finland, Holland, and Peru. The film version of Ghost Stories, written and directed by Andy and Jeremy won the Fangoria Chainsaw Award for best debut feature in 2019.

In addition, Jeremy has worked as script editor on numerous award-winning TV comedies including The Armstrong and Miller Show, Grandma’s House, The Wrong Mans, Bad Education, Tracey Ullman’s Show, We are Ladyparts and The Curse. He has written for many other TV shows including Killing Eve and Good Omens.

Jeremy has published three collections of short stories, Never Trust a Rabbit, The Cranes that Build the Cranes (which won the Edge Hill award for short fiction), and The Haunted Book, together with a novel, What Happens Now. His latest book, The Warlock Effect co-written with Andy Nyman was published in 2023.

Ghost Stories is produced by Simon Friend Entertainment.

Tickets can be booked at ATGtickets.com/Brighton.

