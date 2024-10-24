Fuse Theatre Brings FOLLOW THE SIGNS to Manchester

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Newly launched theatre company Fuse Theatre will come to Manchester with Follow the Signs - a fully BSL-led hip-hop gig theatre show performed by Chris Fonseca with Manchester’s own Raphaella Julien (returning to HOME following Work It Out in March), alongside Fleur Angevine Rooth and co-writer and director Harry Jardine.

Follow the Signs is performed through BSL, rap, spoken English, movement, and creative captioning, to be shared and celebrated by Deaf and hearing audiences together. It shares Chris’s story, from infanthood when he lost his hearing, through a school system unable to value his differences, into teenage years where music and dance changed his life and introduced him to Raffie, a mixed-race Deaf woman whose lived experience seemingly couldn’t be more different.

Performer Raphaella Julien comments: “Follow the Signs means a lot to me as it is personal. It is all about identity – I believe a lot of people lack self-reflection and the ability to embrace who they truly are because of society’s expectations. In this show, we break down that damn wall! I’m so excited for Manchester’s Deaf and hearing communities to see this show.”

