Further Venues Set for MARY POPPINS UK and Ireland Tour

Following a record-breaking run in London’s West End, Cameron Mackintosh and Disney Theatrical Group have announced further venues for the 2024/2025 UK and Ireland tour of the classic multi award-winning musical MARY POPPINS.

Alongside the previously announced dates in Bristol, Dublin, Edinburgh, Plymouth and Manchester, the production will also visit Birmingham Hippodrome (16 July – 23 August 2025), Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (27 August – 20 September 2025), Sunderland Empire (1 – 25 October 2025) and Milton Keynes Theatre (29 October – 22 November 2025). Additional venues still to be announced.

Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, the story of the World’s favourite nanny arriving on Cherry Tree Lane is more magical than ever before featuring dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs. The timeless score includes the classic Sherman Brothers songs; Jolly Holiday, Step in Time, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and Feed the Birds with new songs and additional music and lyrics by the Olivier award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

MARY POPPINS has original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman with new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. The book is by Julian Fellowes and this production is co-created by Cameron Mackintosh. It has orchestrations by William David Brohn and dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles. It has sound design by Paul Gatehouse and lighting by Hugh Vanstone. Co-Choreography is by Stephen Mear. The set and costume designs are by Bob Crowley. Co-direction and choreography is by Matthew Bourne and direction is by Richard Eyre.

Tour Dates

MONDAY 4 NOVEMBER 2024 – SATURDAY 30 NOVEMBER 2024

BRISTOL HIPPODROME

www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

ON SALE NOW

Starring Stefanie Jones as Mary Poppins and Jack Chambers as Bert.

WEDNESDAY 11 DECEMBER 2024 – SATURDAY 11 JANUARY 2025

BORD GÁIS ENERGY THEATRE, DUBLIN

www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

ON SALE NOW

Starring Stefanie Jones as Mary Poppins and Jack Chambers as Bert.

WEDNESDAY 22 JANUARY 2025 – SATURDAY 15 FEBRUARY 2025

FESTIVAL THEATRE, EDINBURGH

www.capitaltheatres.com

ON SALE NOW

Starring Stefanie Jones as Mary Poppins and Jack Chambers as Bert.

WEDNESDAY 26 FEBRUARY 2025 – SATURDAY 29 MARCH 2025

THEATRE ROYAL PLYMOUTH

www.theatreroyal.com

ON SALE NOW

Starring Stefanie Jones as Mary Poppins and Jack Chambers as Bert.

WEDNESDAY 9 APRIL 2025 – SATURDAY 17 MAY 2025

PALACE THEATRE MANCHESTER

www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester

ON SALE NOW

Starring Stefanie Jones as Mary Poppins and Jack Chambers as Bert.

WEDNESDAY 16 JULY – SATURDAY 23 AUGUST 2025

BIRMINGHAM HIPPODROME

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

ON SALE 20 SEPTEMBER 2024

Casting to be announced.

WEDNESDAY 27 AUGUST – SATURDAY 20 SEPTEMBER 2025

MAYFLOWER THEATRE, SOUTHAMPTON

www.mayflower.org.uk

ON SALE 17 OCTOBER 2024

Casting to be announced.

WEDNESDAY 1 – SATURDAY 25 OCTOBER 2025

SUNDERLAND EMPIRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

ON SALE 14 OCTOBER 2024

Casting to be announced.

WEDNESDAY 29 OCTOBER – SATURDAY 22 NOVEMBER 2025

MILTON KEYNES THEATRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

ON SALE 14 OCTOBER 2024

Casting to be announced.

