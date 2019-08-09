Full Company Announced For MACBETH At Chichester Festival Theatre

John Simm and Dervla Kirwan lead the cast of Shakespeare's Macbeth at Chichester Festival Theatre from 21 September - 26 October, with a press night on 27 September. The full company joining them in Paul Miller's production are: Heider Ali (2nd Murderer), Michael Balogun (Macduff), David Burnett (1st Murderer/Menteith), Roseanna Frascona (Weird Sister), Leah Gayer (Weird Sister), Lauren Grace (Weird Sister), Stuart Laing (Banquo), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Ross), Avital Lvova (Lennox), Harry Peacock (Porter/Siward), Isabel Pollen (Lady Macduff), Christopher Ravenscroft (Duncan/Doctor), Beatriz Romilly (Malcolm) and Nathan Welsh (Donalbain), with Jacob Blazdell and Harvey McGuinness sharing the role of Fleance, and Noah Peirson and Matthew O'Shea that of Young Macduff.

Much celebrated for his forthright bravery, Macbeth is a state hero. After the bloody defeat of a rebel army, he encounters a trio of strangers who predict that one day he will be King. Having delivered their ambiguous message, they vanish, leaving a mind cracked open.

Fearing that her husband lacks the vital drive to take charge of his fate, Lady Macbeth invokes her stronger nature to fulfil their destiny. The plan she hatches will trigger an uncontrollable train of events, hurtling two corrupted souls to the heart of darkness.

Shakespeare's great tragedy shows ambition falling headlong into tyranny and chaos. As appearances increasingly deceive, the nature of reality itself comes into question.

Paul Miller is Artistic Director of the Orange Tree Theatre, Richmond. He was previously Associate Director at Sheffield Theatres, where his productions included John Simm's Hamlet (2010); he also directed John Simm in his Olivier Award-nominated performance in Elling at the Bush and in the West End.

John Simm makes his Chichester debut in the title role. Among his extensive screen and stage work, recent credits include Strangers, Collateral and Doctor Who on television, and Pinter at the Pinter: Six (West End).

Dervla Kirwan plays Lady Macbeth. Her stage work includes Goneril in King Lear (2017), Frankie and Johnny (2014) and Uncle Vanya (2012) at Chichester and, most recently, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train (Young Vic). She also appeared in ITV's Strangers alongside John Simm.

Macbeth will be designed by Simon Daw, with lighting by Mark Doubleday, music and sound by Max Pappenheim, video by Tim Reid, movement by Angela Gasparetto, fights by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown and casting by Serena Hill.

Macbeth is sponsored by Harwoods Group.

Book at the Box Office at 01243 781312 or Online at cft.org.uk





