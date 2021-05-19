Full Casting Announced On Dante Or Die's SKIN HUNGER at Stone Nest Shaftesbury Avenue

Three performers swathed in plastic: three intimate one-on-one experiences. This is an individual experience in line with the latest government guidance for June 2021.

Full casting is announced on Dante or Die's Skin Hunger. The cast is Oseloka Obi (The Son/One Night in Miami), Rachel-Leah Hosker (Philip Pullman's Grimm Tales /The Butterfly Lion) and Terry O'Donovan (Dante or Die's Co-Artistic Director & User Not Found/Take On Me). Deshaye Gayle (Future Bodies/The Incident) will understudy all three performers.

Daphna Attias directs Skin Hunger - three compelling monologues from writers Ann Akin, Tim Crouch and Sonia Hughes.

Skin Hunger examines with humour, tenderness and insight the fundamental role that touch plays in our lives - a vital aspect of humanity that so many of us didn't realise we needed until it was restricted.

This socially distanced installation is a unique and sensitively staged piece that invites three audience members at a time into a hidden chapel in London's West End. Skin Hunger is a profound, live theatrical experience, with six entries daily, examining our innate and intrinsic need for human contact.

Dante or Die will also be creating a short film, Skin Hunger On Film, in collaboration with filmmaker Pinny Grylls, exploring the show's themes, with a behind-the-scenes look at the production process from the perspective of three audience members. This will be available via digital & live screenings in Autumn 2021; details to be confirmed.

Booking: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/skin-hunger-a-socially-distanced-performance-installation-tickets-125325565139

BSL Interpreted Performances Booking: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/skin-hunger-a-socially-distanced-performance-installation-bsl-tickets-150069420677