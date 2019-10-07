Full Casting Announced For Sheffield Theatres' Major Revival Of GUYS AND DOLLS

Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres, Robert Hastie today announces the full casting for his revival of Guys and Dolls - Natalie Casey (Miss Adelaide), Darragh Cowley (Lt Brannigan), Dafydd Emyr (Big Jule), Jacob Fisher (Harry the Horse), Adrian Hansel (Benny Southstreet), Dawn Hope (General Cartwright), Kadiff Kirwan (Sky Masterson), TJ Lloyd (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), Matthew Malthouse (Rusty Charlie), Martin Marquez (Nathan Detroit), Ross McLaren (Angie the Ox), Garry Robson (Arvide Abernathy), and Alex Young (Sarah Brown) with Shaquille Brush (Havana Boy), Frances Camier (Havana Girl), Charlotte Coggin, Adam Denman, Emily Dunn, Tash Holway, Samantha Hull, Kate Playdon and Anthony Starr. The production opens on 12 December, with previews from 7 December, and runs until 18 January 2020.

It's time to roll the dice and fall in love under the bright lights of New York city! To settle a bet, high roller Sky Masterson pursues straight-laced Sergeant Sarah Brown, only to fall head over heels for his unlikely love. This spectacular musical comedy is a high energy riot of breathtaking dance and features all-time favourites Luck be a Lady, Guys and Dolls and the irresistible Sit Down, You're Rocking the Boat.

Natalie Casey plays Miss Adelaide. Her previous theatre credits include Valued Friends (Rose Theatre Kingston), Stepping Out (Vaudeville Theatre), Things I Know to be True (Lyric Hammersmith, UK tour), Sex and the Three Day Week (Liverpool Playhouse), Albion (Bush Theatre), 9 To 5 (UK tour), Abigail's Party, The Invisible Man (Menier Chocolate Factory), Legally Blonde (Savoy Theatre), Oklahoma! (Chichester Festival Theatre), Well (Apollo Theatre, Trafalgar Studios), The Flint Street Nativity (Playhouse Theatre), Hobson's Choice (The Watermill Theatre) and Vagina Monologues (Palace Theatre). Her television credits as series regular include Donna in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and Carol Groves in Hollyoaks. Other television credits include Kerry, Chopratown and Dave Shakespeare.

Darragh Cowley returns to Sheffield Theatres to play Lt Brannigan - he previously appeared in Standing at the Sky's Edge. His other theatre credits include Spring Awakening (Hope Mill Theatre) and Snow White (London Palladium).

Dafydd Emyr returns to Sheffield Theatres to play Big Jule - he previously appeared in Kiss Me Kate. For theatre, his other credits include Kick The Breeze (BAC), Man of Fire (Cwmni Whare Teg), Amdani (Script Cymru), and Pinocchio and Danny The Champion Of The World (Sherman Theatre Co). For television, his work includes Lazarus Ladies, Old Scores, The Famous Five, A Touch Of Love, Excalibur: The Search For Arthur, Realms Of Gold Young Dracula, Doctor Who, Da Vinci's Demons, Bastard Executioner, The Windsors, Lleifior, Mae Gen I Gariad and Amdani; and for film, Natural Justice and Carrie's War.

Jacob Fisher plays Harry the Horse. His theatre credits include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Kilworth House Theatre), Doctor Dolittle (UK tour), The Selfish Giant (Royal & Derngate, Northampton/West End), Eugenius! (The Other Palace), The Addams Family (UK & Ireland tour/Singapore), Mamma Mia! (UK tour) and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre).

Adrian Hansel plays Benny Southstreet. His theatre credit include Ain't Misbehavin' (Southwark Playhouse), Carmen Jones (The Old Vic), Carousel (National Theatre), Porgy and Bess (Royal Opera House), FAME the Musical, Starlight Express, All You Need Is Love, Dancing in the Street, Hairspray, Five Guys Named Moe (all West End), Oh! What a Night (Australian tour), and The Distance You Have Come (The Cockpit Theatre).

Dawn Hope returns to Sheffield Theatres to play General Cartwright - she previously appeared in Chicago. Other theatre work includes Follies (National Theatre), Miss Littlewood (RSC), The Scottsboro Boys (Young Vic / Garrick Theatre), Porgy and Bess (Savoy Theatre), Piaf (UK tour / Piccadilly Theatre), Bubbling Brown Sugar (Peacock Theatre), They're Playing Our Song (Shaftesbury Theatre), The Black Mikado (Cambridge Theatre), Time (Dominion Theatre), Little Shop of Horrors (Comedy Theatre), Simply Heavenly (Trafalgar Studio), Josephine (BAC), Lady Day at Emmerson's Bar and Grill (Charing Cross Theatre / New End Theatre and UK Tour), The Devil in The Blue Dress (Bunker Theatre), Intimate Apparel (Bath Theatre Royal / Park Theatre) and Rough Crossings (Lyric Theatre Hammersmith / UK tour). For television her work includes I Live with Models, Coronation Street (as series regular Alison Soames), Waiting for God, Comics, The Heart Surgeon and The Look of Love; and for film, Melody, Black Joy, Midnight Breaks and Gummed Labels.

Kadiff Kirwan plays Sky Masterson. For theatre, his credits include Home and Home: The Revival (National Theatre), Queers (The Old Vic), Sweet Charity, Teddy Ferrara, The Vote, City Of Angels (Donmar Warehouse). For television his work includes Timewasters, This Way Up, Fleabag, Inside No. 9, Flack, The Stranger, January 22nd, Chewing Gum, Black Mirror: Nosedive, Strike, Crims, Call the Midwife, Informer and Drunk History; and for film, Mary Queen of Scots and Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

TJ Lloyd plays Nicely-Nicely Johnson. For theatre, his work includes Aladdin (New Brighton Theatre), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Drayton Arms), Bananaman The Musical (Southwark Playhouse), Merrily We Roll Along (Edinburgh Fringe Festival) and Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens (OBIE Theatre).

Matthew Malthouse returns to Sheffield Theatres to play Rusty Charlie - he previously appeared in Annie Get Your Gun and My Fair Lady. His other theatre credits include Cats (Kilworth House), Sunshine on Leith (West Yorkshire Playhouse/UK tour), Oklahoma! (Royal Albert Hall), Groundhog Day (The Old Vic), Kiss Me Kate (Theatre Luxembourg), Mrs Henderson Presents (Noël Coward Theatre and Bath Theatre Royal), Oh! What A Lovely War (UK tour), Singin' in the Rain (Chichester, Palace Theatre, UK tour and Tokyo), Matilda and Chicago (Cambridge Theatre), 42nd Street (Chichester Festival Theatre), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), Anything Goes (Drury Lane Theatre), On Your Toes (Leicester Haymarket and Royal Festival Hall), Beauty and the Beast (UK tour) and Edward Scissorhands (Sadler's Wells, US tour, Asian tour and Australia).

Martin Marquez returns to Sheffield Theatres to play Nathan Detroit - he previously appeared in Blasted. His other theatre credits include Sweet Charity, Front Page, Fool for Love (Donmar Warehouse), Still Alice (West Yorkshire Playhouse), Much Ado About Nothing, Imogen (Shakespeare's Globe), This House (UK tour), Before I Leave (National Theatre Wales), Husbands and Sons, Mother Courage and Her Children, Anything Goes, Love's Labour's Lost (National Theatre), Ah, Wilderness (Young Vic), The Crucible (West Yorkshire Playhouse), From Here to Eternity (Shaftesbury Theatre), Abigail's Party (Menier Chocolate Factory), and Identical Twins, Cleansed (Royal Court Theatre). For television, his credits include Dead Pixels, The Crown, Bounty Hunter, Modus, Decline and Fall, Suntrap, The Job Lot, Woody, Vera, Knifeman, Benidorm, Twenty Twelve, Hotel Babylon, Lead Balloon and Elizabeth; and for film, The Mercy, After Louise, Girl on a Bicycle, A Louder Silence, Les Misérables and The Business.

Ross McLaren returns to Sheffield Theatres to play Angie the Ox - he previously appeared in Kiss Me Kate. His other theatre work includes Big the Musical (Dominion Theatre and Plymouth Theatre Royal), It Happened in Key West (Charing Cross Theatre), Elf (Theatre Royal Plymouth and Lowry Theatre), Top Hat, Thoroughly Modern Millie (Kilworth House Theatre), The Wiper's Times (Arts Theatre), and Singin' in the Rain (Théâtre du Châtelet). His television work includes Penny Dreadful; and for film, Muppets Most Wanted and The Reunion.

Garry Robson plays Arvide Abernathy. His theatre credits include Our Country's Good (Nottingham Playhouse/Ramps on the Moon), Pericles (National Theatre), White Christmas (Curve, Leicester), Kiss Me Quickstrep (Queen's Hornchurch/Theatr Clwyd), Our Town (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Reasons to be Cheerful (Graeae), The Threepenny Opera (New Wolsey Theatre/Graeae/West Yorkshire Playhouse/Nottingham Playhouse/Birmingham Rep), The Who's Tommy (New Wolsey Theatre/Ramps on the Moon) and Blanche and Butch (BoP).

Alex Young returns to Sheffield to play Sarah Brown - she previously appeared in Standing at the Sky's Edge, Show Boat (also New London Theatre) and Anything Goes (also UK tour). Her other theatre work includes Me and My Girl (Chichester Festival Theatre), Follies (National Theatre), Carousel (ENO), Promises Promises (Southwark Playhouse), Bette Midler and Me (The Gilded Balloon), I Can't Sing (London Palladium) and High Society (UK tour).

Robert Hastie's recent productions as Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres include Standing at the Sky's Edge, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The York Realist (co-production with The Donmar Warehouse - Evening Standard Theatre Award nomination for Best Director), The Wizard of Oz, Of Kith and Kin (co-production with Bush Theatre), Julius Caesar, and the forthcoming Coriolanus. Previous directing credits include Macbeth (Shakespeare's Globe), Breaking the Code (Royal Exchange Manchester), Henry V (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Theatr Clwyd). As an Associate Director of The Donmar Warehouse, his work includes My Night with Reg by Kevin Elyot (Donmar Warehouse/West End - Best Newcomer nomination at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards, and Best Revival nomination at the Olivier Awards) and Splendour by Abi Morgan. His other directing credits include Carthage and Events While Guarding The Bofors Gun (Finborough Theatre), Sunburst (Holborn Grange Hotel), Sixty-Six Books (Bush Theatre) and A Breakfast of Eels (Print Room).





