Full Casting Announced For Jeremy O. Harris' DADDY at The Almeida Theatre

The Almeida Theatre announces the full cast for the UK Premiere of Jeremy O. Harris' play "Daddy" A Melodrama.

Claes Bang, Terique Jarrett, Jenny Rainsford, Sharlene Whyte and T'Shan Williams join Rebecca Bernice Amissah, Keisha Atwell, Ioanna Kimbook and John McCrea who were originally cast in the play before its postponement at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The production opens at the Almeida on Wednesday 6 April, with previews from Saturday 26 March, and runs until Saturday 30 April.

I will be your father figure. Put your tiny hand in mine.

I will be your preacher teacher. Anything you have in mind.

A young black artist meets an older white art collector.

A gospel choir emerges from an infinity pool.

A mother stops at nothing to save her son's soul.

When it's summer every day...when even is it?

In this Bel Air tale of love and family, intimacy is a commodity and the surreal gets real.

Jeremy O. Harris' previous work includes Slave Play (nominated for a record twelve Tony Awards), Black Exhibition, Xander Xyst, Dragon: 1, WATER SPORTS; or insignificant white boys and A24's acclaimed film Zola, directed by Janicza Bravo.

Danya Taymor's previous directing work includes Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Playwrights Horizon); Pass Over (Broadway/Lincoln Center/Steppenwolf); Familiar (Steppenwolf); queens (Lincoln Center) and most recently Endgame (Gate Theatre, Dublin)

Box Office:

Online almeida.co.uk

Phone 020 7359 4404