Full Cast and Tour Dates Set For Dante Or Die's KISS MARRY KILL

The full cast and tour dates have been announced for Dante or Die's Kiss Marry Kill which reimagines the first same sex marriage which took place in a UK prison between two prisoners on life terms for homophobic murders.

This production will tour to chapels across the UK from March with the press night at Stone Nest, Shaftesbury Avenue on 18 April.

Jay and Paul are both serving life sentences for homophobic murders. Incredibly, they fall in love and seek permission to marry.

Full casting and tour dates is announced for Dante or Die's electrifying and intimate story of love and redemption, Kiss Marry Kill. Inspired by true events, this dramatic recreation from award-winning site-sensitive specialists reimagines the first same sex marriage that took place in a UK prison in 2015.

Daphna Attias and Terry O'Donovan co-direct Dauda Ladejobi as Jay and Graham Mackay Bruce as Paul. Joining them in the cast will be Morgan Archer (Chaplain and ensemble), live music from UK Rapper Lady Lykez as Kerry and ensemble, Frank Skully (Governor and ensemble) and Dean Statham (Ali and ensemble).

The production will tour to chapels around the UK, previewing in Kent before opening to press at Stone Nest London on Thursday 18th April. It will then travel to Reading, Manchester, and Norwich.

Kiss Marry Kill zeroes in on the limits of our compassion, challenging our assumptions and preconceptions around sexuality, and the criminal justice system.

With immersive sound design and live music from rapper Lady Lykez, this site-specific production envelops audiences in the private spaces and conversations of a world rarely seen.

Age guidance: 16+ and the running time is 90mins without an interval.

Kiss Marry Kill is funded by International Music and Art Foundation, National Lottery Community Fund, Cockayne Grants for the Arts, PRS Foundation & Arts Council England.

Kiss Marry Kill is commissioned by The Lowry, South Street Reading & Ideas Test, with support from Norwich Theatre Royal & Stone Nest. The project was seed funded by IGNITE - York Theatre Royal.

Content warning: Discussion and descriptions of homophobic hate crimes. There are also scenes of a sexual nature, nudity, violence and strong language. If you require further information, contact details are provided in our online resource (link)

Tour Dates

20th – 22nd March

The Dockyard Church Broadway, Sheerness ME12 1TP

Weds to Fri at 7.30pm

16th April - 27th April

Stone Nest 136 Shaftesbury Avenue, London W1D 5EZ

Mon to Sat at 7.30pm

30th April - 4th May

The Concert Hall 21 South Street, Reading RG1 4QU

Tue to Friday at 7.30pm

Sat at 2pm & 6pm

10th May - 12th May

Halle St Peters 40, Blossom Street, Manchester M4 6BF

In partnership with the Lowry

Fri at 7.30pm

Sat at 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Sun at 2.30pm

16th May - 19th May

The Great Hospital 6 Great Hospital Masters House Bishopgate, Norwich NR1 4EL

Thurs & Fri at 7.30pm

Sat 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Sun 2pm & 6pm