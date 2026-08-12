Photos: Alan Cumming and Shirley Henderson in A HISTORY OF PAPER at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

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Pitlochry Festival Theatre has released a first look at the production photos for A History of Paper, the Scottish musical by Oliver Emanuel and Gareth Williams starring Alan Cumming and Shirley Henderson. Check out the photos below!

A History of Paper is a musical love story which charts the progress of a relationship between a man and a woman through the little bits of paper left behind - every ticket, letter, menu, and shopping list. Poignant and moving, the production is a testament to the work of composer Gareth Williams and writer Oliver Emanuel who sadly died in 2023.

The production forms part of Alan Cumming’s inaugural season as Artistic Director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, as the Theatre celebrates its 75th anniversary.

A History of Paper runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre until 12 September, before transferring to Dundee Rep Theatre from 16 - 19 September.

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