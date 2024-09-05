Full Cast Set For CHRISTMAS COMES TO MOOMINVALLEY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jacksons Lane has announced full casting for its world première stage adaptation of Tove Jansson’s classic tale, Christmas Comes to Moominvalley. Adapted and directed by Kaveh Rahnama, Christmas Comes to Moominvalley will feature a multi-disciplinary cast of physical performers including Xenia Garden (The Crowning of Witchy White, Tackroom Theatre), Myles Macdonald (circus and physical theatre performer), Aya Nakamura (puppeteer on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour), Carys Nicholls (acrobat and co-founder of Hands Down Circus), andLawrence Swaddle (actor and circus performer).

​

The production opens at Jacksons Lane on 7th December 2024, with a preview performance on 6th December, and runs until 5th January 2025.

​

On 23rd October and as part of the celebrations for The Moomins’ 80th Anniversary, Jacksons Lane will also host an exclusive screening ofTove, the biographical film about Moomins creator Tove Jansson. Presented in partnership with The Finnish Institute in the UK and Ireland, the evening will be introduced by Jaakko Nousiainen, Director of the Finnish Institute. A special 20% discount applies on Christmas Comes to Moominvalley tickets with the purchase of Tove film tickets.

Comments