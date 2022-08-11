Full Cast Announced For World Premiere of New Mischief Comedy GOOD LUCK, STUDIO

Mercury Theatre and Wiltshire Creative have announced the full cast for the world première production of Mischief's Good Luck, Studio. Henry Lewis directs Adam Byron (Anthony), Bryony Corrigan (Saoirse), Eboni Dixon (Pam), Jemma Geanaus (Elizabeth), Harry Kershaw (Sean), Chris Leask (Toby), Greg Tannahill (Kevin), Gareth Tempest (David Cooper-Brown), Sophia Lorenti (Michaela) and Tom Walker (Andy). Designs are by Sara Perks, with lighting design by David Howe, sound design by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, composition by Richard Baker, fight direction by Greg Tannahill and casting by Jenkins McShane Casting.

This dark new comedy opens on 5 October at the Mercury Theatre, Colchester, with previews from 30 September, before transferring to Salisbury Playhouse followed by Yvonne Arnaud Theatre.

Performance Dates

Mercury Theatre, Colchester: 30 September - 15 October 2022

Press Night: 5 October at 7:30 at Mercury Theatre, Colchester

Salisbury Playhouse, Wiltshire: 18 October - 5 November 2022

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford: 8 - 12 November 2022

Good Luck, Studio is a new dark comedy from the award-winning Mischief, written by Henry Shields and directed by Henry Lewis and with access performances available across both venues.

It's the final night of recording Wibble the Dragon. The show is massively over budget and under written. With one hour left to film, 16 pages to go, and an audience of screaming children getting more and more impatient, the cast and crew know big cuddly heads are going to roll.

The last thing anyone needs is a failed actor showing up with a sinister vendetta and his own dragon costume. In this kid's TV show, more than just careers will die.

Adam Byron plays Anthony. Byron's theatre credits include The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess Theatre/UK tour), Lights! Camera! Improvise! (The Comedy Store), The Liberation of Colette Simple (St James's Theatre), Waiting for Lefty (Theatre Royal Haymarket) and The Ofsted Inspector (West Sussex Theatre). Their film credits include Kung Fury 2 and The Love Punch.

Bryony Corrigan plays Saoirse. Corrigan's theatre credits include Magic Goes Wrong, Groan Ups (Vaudeville Theatre), Clear White Light, My Romantic History (Live Theatre), The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess Theatre/Lyceum Theatre, Broadway), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Apollo Theatre), How I Learned to Drive (Southwark Playhouse), Lights! Camera! Improvise! (Duchess Theatre), Something Cloudy, Something Clear (Greenwich Theatre) and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Pleasance); and for screen: Good Omens, The Goes Wrong Show, A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

Eboni Dixon plays Pam. Dixon's stage credits include Secret Cinema's Bridgerton, Peter Pan Goes Wrong (UK tour), Wings for Philomel (Southwark Playhouse), Sundown Town (Tristan Bates Theatre), Notes from The Field (Royal Court Theatre) and Lyric Fest (Lyric Hammersmith).

Jemma Geanaus plays Elizabeth. Geanaus's stage credits include Gangsta Granny (UK tour), Dick Whittington (Hackney Empire), Peter Pan (National Theatre) and Jack and the Beanstalk (Salisbury Playhouse). Their film credits include Matilda and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Harry Kershaw plays Sean. Kershaw's theatre credits include What's New Pussycat? (Birmingham Rep Theatre), Magic Goes Wrong (Vaudeville Theatre), Edmond de Bergerac (UK tour/Birmingham Rep Theatre), The Madness of King George III (Nottingham Playhouse), This House (National Theatre/UK tour), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Pleasance/Apollo Theatre), The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess Theatre), Lights! Camera! Improvise! (Duchess Theatre/Pleasance) and One Man, Two Guvnors (National Theatre/Theatre Royal Haymarket). Their screen credits include Skyfall, Peter Pan Goes Wrong and Great Expectations.

Chris Leask plays Toby. Leask's theatre credits include The Comedy About a Bank Robbery (Criterion Theatre), I Need to Vent (Vaults Theatre), The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess Theatre), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Apollo Theatre/UK tour) and Love Your Soldiers (Sheffield Theatres). Their screen credits include The Goes Wrong Show, Peter Pan Goes Wrong and A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong.

Greg Tannahill plays Kevin. Tannahill's theatre credits include The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess Theatre/UK tour/Lyceum Theatre, Broadway), The Comedy About a Bank Robbery (Criterion Theatre) and Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Pleasance/Apollo Theatre). Their screen credits include The Goes Wrong Show, Peter Pan Goes Wrong and A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong.

Gareth Tempest plays David Cooper-Brown. Tempest's theatre credits include Classic! (Hope Mill Theatre/Pleasance), The Invisible Man (Theatr Mwldan), Property (New River Studios), Cinderella, Twelfth Night, Jack and the Beanstalk, Dick Whittington (The Riverfront, Newport), The Comedy About a Bank Robbery (Criterion Theatre), Loot (UK tour), It's A Family Affair (Sherman Cymru), The Lonesome West (Alma Tavern Theatre), Adventures in Wonderland (Vaults Theatre) and A Funny Thing Happened on The Way to The Forum (Tobacco Factory).

Sophia Lorenti plays Michaela. Lorenti's theatre credits include Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves (UK tour), Momentary Insight (London Improv Theatre), Walter & Maisy Have a Very Long Day (Oso Arts Centre) and Thark (Drayton Arms Theatre); and for film: 51 and Lake Placid vs. Anaconda.

Tom Walker plays Andy. Walker's well-known fictional alter-ego is political correspondent, Jonathan Pie, which has led to four international tours and a regular feature in The New York Times' opinion page. Their theatre credits include The Quiet House (Park Theatre), Noises Off (The Old Vic), The 39 Steps (Criterion Theatre), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Teatro Petruzzelli, Italy), The Merchant of Venice (Hazlitt Arts Centre), The City Wives' Confederacy (Greenwich Playhouse), Twelfth Night (Oxford Shakespeare Company), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Opera North) and Annie Get Your Gun (Union Theatre).