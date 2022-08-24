Full Cast Announced For SHREK THE MUSICAL at Wolverhampton Grand

WBOS have announced full casting for their production of SHREK THE MUSICAL at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from Tue 4 - Sat 8 October.

John Wetherall will play Shrek, Emily Smith is Princess Fiona, Theo Pitter is Donkey and Simon Pugh is Lord Farquaad. They are joined by Tasheka Coe as Dragon, Andrew Bird as Captain of the Guard, Greg Yates as Bishop and Thelonias, Craig Smith as Papa Ogre, Amy Sandford as Mama Ogre, Madison Jeffs as Teen Fiona, Holly Edwards as Young Fiona, Eliza Flavell and Freddie Wetherall will share the role of Young Shrek, Nicola Howarth is the Greeter.

Joining them are Holly White as Pinocchio, Dan Smith as Wolf, Andy Foggin, Sam Mason and Simon Peacock as the Three Little Pigs, Kim Graystone as Gingy, Harriet Hommers as Elf, Sarah Moors as the Witch, Tasheka Coe, Helen Figures and Lisa Metcalfe as the Three Blind Mice, Lizzie Buckingham as Humpty Dumpty, Amy Sanford as Mama Bear, Craig Smith as Papa Bear, Amelia Moors as Baby Bear and understudy Young/Teen Fiona, Katie Walker as Alice In Wonderland, Liz Jeffries as Fairy Godmother, Jake Dale as Grumpy The Dwarf, Beth Logan as the Ugly Duckling, Ava-Daniera McDonald as Peter Pan, Helen Figures as White Rabbit, Tasheka Coe as Mad Hatter, Kim Graystone as Sugar Plum Fairy, Leann Barnett as Little Red Riding Hood, Nicola Howarth as Tinkerbell, Richard Howarth as Captain Hook, Amy Evans and Beth Mahoney as Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, Grace Paskin as Goldilocks, Richard Howarth as King Harold, Charlotte Critchlow as Queen Lillian and Andrew Bird as Pied Piper.

The cast is completed by a talented local ensemble.

Based on the story and characters from the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, this hilarious and spectacular musical turns the world of fairytales upside down in a must-see production.

Join Shrek and his loyal steed Donkey as they set off on a quest to rescue the beautiful, yet feisty, Princess Fiona from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon. Add the vertically challenged Lord Farquaad, a gang of fairytale misfits, and a biscuit with attitude, and you've got an irresistible mix of adventure, laughter and romance, guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages!

Featuring all new songs as well as cult Shrek anthem I'm a Believer, SHREK THE MUSICAL bursts into Wolverhampton in an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza.

Based on the Dreamworks Animation Motion Picture and the book by William Steig.

Tickets for SHREK THE MUSICAL at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from Tuesday 4 - Saturday 8 October are now on sale at grandtheatre.co.uk.

This is an amateur production.