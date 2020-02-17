Full Cast Announced For Represent.'s Inaugural Season

Brand-new theatre company represent. today announces the full cast for their inaugural season. With the mission to increase access to the industry for those from lower socio-economic backgrounds, performing in repertory are Aaron Douglas (Girlboss, Southwark Playhouse; Wonder Boy, Arcola Theatre), Sarel Madziya (this is Sarel's professional stage debut), Nemide May (Brothers With No Game, Close Friends), Bola Okun (Feels, Lyric Hammersmith), Loussin-Torah Pilikian (Foodie, The Hope Theatre) and Adam Rachid Lazaar (this is Adam's professional stage debut). represent. will provide the cast with an acting apprenticeship where they can develop their craft, earning a London living wage.

The season begins with the European première of Stephen Jeffreys' Interruptions adapted and directed by represent. creative director Guy Woolf. The production opens on 6 April with previews from 1 April and runs until 18 April. Following this HMP Macbeth adapted from a concept by Darren Raymond and directed by Karen Tomlin opens on 1 May with previews from 29 April and runs until 16 May. The season concludes with Albatross written by Isley Lynn and directed by Jess Edwards which opens on 1 June, with previews from 27 May, and runs until 13 June.

Creative director Guy Woolf today said, "We are so delighted to introduce our first ever represent cast. Bola, Nemide, Aaron, Adam, Loussin-Torah and Sarel are six of the most extraordinary actors about to take on three plays back to back for our first season. Represent is all about seeing new faces in new places: we are committed to making the Fringe and emerging artists' scene a paid and sustainable platform. We can't wait to share our season with you."

EUROPEAN PREMIÈRE

INTERRUPTIONS

Written by Stephen Jeffreys, adapted for six actors by Guy Woolf

Director: Guy Woolf; Movement Director: Kasia Zaremba-Byrne; Lighting Designer: Jai Morjaria Sound Designer: Beth Duke; Designer: Catherine Morgan; Associate Artist: Annabel Arden

Cast: Aaron Douglas (Cynic), Sarel Medziya (Isabelle), Nemide May (Irene), Bola Okun (Emilio) Loussin-Torah Pilikian (Abel) and Adam Rachid Lazaar (Carlos)

1 April - 18 April

Press Night: Monday 6 April

At Jacksons Lane Theatre, Highgate

"I like to read about the comedy of the world. But there is no point any more in taking part. I believe in nothing."

Interruptions shows an imaginary country preparing for an election, undergoing a military coup, and then living through the consequences. Originally devised by Annabel Arden and Stephen Jeffreys, represent. presents its UK première with a new adaptation for a smaller cast.

In her introduction to the collection Stephen Jeffreys: Plays (Nick Hern Books, 2018), Jeffreys' wife Annabel Arden writes: '[Interruptions] sprang from [Stephen's] fascination with the Japanese aesthetic principle of Jo-ha-kyu and his desire to create a particular narrative form to express our struggles with democracy and leadership.' It asks the questions: Do we need to be led? How do we decide who leads? and What happens when there are no leaders?'

Stephen Jeffreys (1950 - 2018) was an internationally-acclaimed playwright and winner of the Evening Standard and Critics' Circle Award for Most Promising Playwright. His theatre credits include The Clink (Paines Plough), The Libertine (Royal Court Theatre), A Jovial Crew (Royal Shakespeare Company), A Going Concern (Hampstead Theatre), I Just Stopped by to See the Man (Royal Court Theatre) and Bugles at the Gates of Jalalabad (Tricycle Theatre). For film his credits include The Libertine and Diana.

Guy Woolf is an actor, director and composer. Previous credits as an actor include 3 Guys Naked From The Waist Down (Finborough Theatre), Thrill Me (The English Theatre of Hamburg/Jermyn Street Theatre) and Becoming Electra (The Roundhouse/UK tour). He plays Electra in Cabaret Troupe Denim (Soho Theatre/Arts Theatre/Glastonbury), with TV credits including Trigonometry (BBC 2). His credits as a composer include Great Again (Tristan Bates Theatre/Vault Festival).

HMP MACBETH

Adapted from a concept by Darren Raymond

Director: Karen Tomlin; Lighting Designer: Jai Morjaria; Sound Designer: Beth Duke

Designer: Catherine Morgan

Cast: Aaron Douglas (Hag), Sarel Medziya (Dinah), Nemide May (Miss Beth), Bola Okun (Max) Loussin-Torah Pilikian (Megan), Adam Rachid Lazaar (Danny)

29 April - 16 May

Press Night: Friday 1 May

At Waterloo East Theatre

"Read your bible and say your prayers and it won't be long till you're home. Remember, angels are bright still, though the brightest fell."

HMP Macbeth reimagines this classic, dispensing with king and castle, in a prison where institutional syndrome descends on the inmates.

Originally devised by Darren Raymond with Intermission Youth Theatre, based on Raymond's experience, HMP Macbeth's is an atmospheric, horrifying and immersive production.

Darren Raymond is the Artistic Director of Intermission Youth Theatre which was established in 2006. His credits include Shakespeare Walks, Sonnet Sunday and Voices in the Dark (Shakespeare's Globe). He is a member of RSC's Education Advisory Committee.

Karen Tomlin is a director. Her previous credits include The Tempest (East 15), Not Bound Within (Albany Theatre), Stars in the Morning, Merchant of Venice (Fourth Monkey), Streets (Theatre Royal Stratford East), Our Four Walls, Doors, The Bear (Ovalhouse), The Wish Collector, Bye Bye Planet Earth (Unicorn Theatre), Yerma Response (Gate Theatre), De Botty Business (Hackney Empire/UK tour), Short and High (Shoreditch Town Hall), Three of Four the Bonnington Group (Arcola Theatre), The Gift (Cockpit Theatre), Skin Deep (Almeida Theatre) and A Light Swell (Bridewell Theatre).

WORLD PREMIÈRE

ALBATROSS

Written by Isley Lynn

Director Jess Edwards; Lighting Designer: Jai Morjaria; Sound Designer: Beth Duke

Designer: Catherine Morgan

Cast: Aaron Douglas (Ashleigh), Sarel Medziya (Jodie/Axel), Nemide May (Jesse/Lucy)

Bola Okun (Pip), Loussin-Torah Pilikian (Sunny/Warren), Adam Rachid Lazaar (Kit)

27 May - 13 June

Press Night: Monday 1 June

At The Smiths at The Vaults, Waterloo

"It's not just the choice

It's never just the choice

Choice is a fairy-tale."

Tattoos are forever. Almost. And at Noodle Soup Tattoo there are strict rules: No names unless they're dead. Nothing on the face. Nothing you might get sued for later.

When Jodie, a rough sleeper, asks for a free tattoo from apprentice Kit, her request is well within the guidelines. But Kit is still unsure, because they know only too well that getting inked isn't the only decision that stays with you for the rest of your life.

Albatross is a small but sweeping story about the past refusing to stay in the past.

Isley Lynn is a playwright. Her previous credits include Skin A Cat (Vault Festival/The Bunker/UK tour), Sleight of Hand (Theatre503/Arcola Theatre/Gate Theatre), What's So Special (The Royal Court), Lean (Tristan Bates Theatre), Bright Nights (The Space) and Sie Und Wir (Werk X).

Jess Edwards is a director. Her previous theatre credits include Fitter (Soho Theatre), Hotter (Underbelly / Soho Theatre), Passengers (Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018 - Winner of Summerhall Lustrum Award), Sparks (Vaults / Pleasance), Nacktsängerin (BKA Theater Berlin), Denim: World Tour (Soho Theatre / Underbelly), Punts (Theatre503), Torch (Latitude / Edinburgh Festival 2016), Haters Make You Famous (Almeida Theatre), Queering Marlowe (Duke of York's Theatre), The Box (Latitude / Theatre Delicatessen), The Itinerant Music Hall (Lyric Hammersmith / Watford Palace / Greenwich+Docklands International Festival / Latitude), and Jekyll & Hyde (Southwark Playhouse / Assembly Edinburgh).





