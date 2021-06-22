Full Cast Announced For New Audio Musical, HATCHED!

A new audio musical, HATCHED! is set to be released this summer on Spotify/Apple Music. The show is an original fusion of audiobook, audio drama and musical theatre, written by Lydia Shaw and Edward Court.

HATCHED! is a fun, family musical about female empowerment, set on a mythical island where, for many years, the female birds have been denied the right to fly. We follow the story of one rebellious bird who dreams of flying free and taking her daughter on adventures. She decides it is time for change and, along with many friends and allies, fights for flight and equality!

The cast includes Debbie McGee (Strictly Come Dancing, The Debbie McGee Show) as Patty, Norma Atallah (In The Heights, Follies) as Motherbird, Matt Slack (Eastenders, Blood Brothers) as DJ Dave, Aoife Clesham (Fiver) as Saphy, Gracie Lai (The Comedy About A Bank Robbery) as Marnie, Lydia Shaw (Camelot) as Fallon, Nicholas McLean (Wicked, Avenue Q) as Sammy, Sophia Lewis (Glasgow Girls) as Narrator & Flick, Edward Court (The Phantom of the Opera) as Merapin, James Hume (Les Miserables) as Chief Watchbird, Sarah Barron (The Comedy of Errors) as Penny, Thomas Hewitt (Dr Dolittle) as Lord Zandajay, and James Stirling (The Three Musketeers) as Flint & The Guard.

Hatched! has book & lyrics by Lydia Shaw, music & orchestrations by Edward Court, story by Lydia Shaw & Edward Court, and sound design by Tshari King.

Find out more at www.hatchedmusical.co.uk.