Flute Theatre To Host International Performances and Events During World Autism Awareness Week

Each day Flute Theatre will be dedicated to celebrating the autistic individuals and their families that they work with in each country.

Mar. 11, 2021  

Flute Theatre will celebrate World Autism Awareness Week with five days of online international performances, in countries including India, the USA, Spain, Peru and the UK, with autistic individuals and their families around the world. These adapted performances have been created in response to Covid-19, alleviating anxieties and offering unique opportunities for artistic participation during the increased loneliness caused by the pandemic. Since March 2020 and the onset of the pandemic, Flute Theatre have made over 700 online performances for one autistic individual at a time.

Each day Flute Theatre will be dedicated to celebrating the autistic individuals and their families that they work with in each country. They will perform their online A Midsummer Night's Dream with one autistic individual, which audiences can watch as a silent observer. Immediately after the performance observers are invited to take part in an Open House Session where families from around the world can share their experience, strength and hope for a better world for the international autistic community.

Flute Theatre World Autism Awareness Week Celebrations 2021

Monday 29th March - performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream in India

Tuesday 30th March - performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream in the UK

Wednesday 31st March - performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream in the USA

Thursday 1 April - performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream in Barcelona, Spain

Friday April 2nd 2021 (World Autism Awareness Day) performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream and launch The Tempest Project with Teatro La Plaza in Lima, Peru.

To book visit https://flutetheatre.co.uk/latest-news/


