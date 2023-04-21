Fishamble: The New Play Company Presents A Staging Of Eva O'Connor's MUSTARD

Fishamble: The New Play Company in association with Sunday's Child will bring MUSTARD, written and performed by Eva O'Connor and directed by Hildegard Ryan, to the Arcola Theatre, with previews from 16 May, opening on 17 May and runs until 3 June.

This production has already garnered several awards including a Scotsman Fringe First Award and a Lustrum Award in 2019 as well as winning the Critic's Circle Award during its most recent run at Adelaide Fringe Festival this year.

Playwright Eva O'Connor said today: "'I'm thrilled that we're bringing MUSTARD to the Arcola. This play is close to my heart and a real joy to perform. I'm delighted that London audiences will get to see it in such a brilliant venue."

When E meets the man of her dreams, a professional cyclist, love hits her in the pubic bone like a train. But when it ends, she plummets into a black hole of heartbreak at the speed of a doped up team on the Tour de France. Mustard is a one-woman show about heartbreak, madness and how condiments are the ultimate coping mechanism.

Eva O'Connor is a writer and performer who runs her own company Sunday's Child, with Hildegard Ryan. Her other writing credits include My Best Friend Drowned in a Swimming Pool, Kiss Me and You Will See How Important I Am, My Name is Saoirse, Overshadowed, The Friday Night, and Maz and Bricks. Her play Overshadowed was recently adapted for television by BBC Three and Rollem productions. O'Connor has also written for radio. Her play My Name is Saoirse was adapted for radio by RTE Radio 1 and her short story The Midnight Sandwich was recently aired on BBC radio 4.

Hildegard Ryan directs. Her directing credits include My Name is Saoirse (Discover 21), Overshadowed (Project Arts Centre), and The Friday Night (The Assembly George Square Studios). Her television credits include Overshadowed and four episodes of The Dumping Ground.