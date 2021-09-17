First Look At Martin Jarvis And Clare Bloomer In MAGGIE & TED

First look at Martin Jarvis and Clare Bloomer starring as Sir Edward Heath and Margaret Thatcher in Michael McManus's acclaimed radio theatre play MAGGIE & TED, set to run at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from Tuesday 12th October - Saturday 16th October.

Martin Jarvis OBE, one of the UK's most distinguished and beloved actors, reprises his role as "Ted", Sir Edward Heath, in MAGGIE & TED together with Clare Bloomer as "Maggie" Margaret Thatcher, described by Gyles Brandreth as "quite the best Margaret Thatcher I've seen". They will be joined by Jon Glover, star of Spitting Image and Week Ending (and known as television's Mr. Cholmondley-Warner) and Lisa Bowerman, a former regular on BBC TV's Casualty and who is widely known as Professor Bernice Summerfield in the celebrated Doctor Who spin-off audio series. Further cast announcements will be made shortly.

Watch them here!

Sir Edward "Ted" Heath's Address to the Nation

Sir Edward "Ted" Heath's (Martin Jarvis) Address to the Nation from the Hollywood Hills filmed during his official overseas speaking tour!

Trailer credit: Silvertip Films

Margaret Thatcher "Maggie" Visits Guildford Farmers' Market

Margaret Thatcher "Maggie" (Clare Bloomer) paid a visit to Guildford Farmers' Market on 7th September to support local market stall holders, where she particularly enjoyed the gin fudge stall!

For over 20 years Margaret Thatcher and Edward Heath enthralled and appalled the British public with their profound political disagreements, reinforced by their intense personal dislike for one another! Now Maggie and Ted are back. Mr. Europe and the Boadicea of Brexit rollick their way onto the Surrey stage. Expect plenty of hand-bagging as the two titans of British politics reignite their long-running bitter feud!

"Maggie" and "Ted" defined British politics for much of the 1970s and 1980s. Maggie ousted Ted as Leader of the Conservative Party, becoming the first woman to lead a major political party in Britain and went on to become our first woman Prime Minister, winning three elections in a row. Then came the Brexit bonfire; Maggie built the bonfire of Brexit, lit it, then spent the rest of her life fanning the flames. Ted's life's work in ruins, he never forgave her. How could he?

Written by Michael McManus who knew and worked with both protagonists. He shines an intense and sometimes hilarious light on Maggie and Ted and the Birth of Brexit. Helped by a supporting cast of characters including: Sir Winston Churchill; Sir Denis Thatcher; Harold Wilson; Tony Benn; Denis Healey; Roy Jenkins, our PM Boris Johnson, and The Queen!

Booking link: https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/maggie-and-ted

Box Office: 01483 44 00 00