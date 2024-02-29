FUTURE OF THEATRE Returns In April 2024 At @sohoplace

The Stage has announced its award-winning Future of Theatre conference, in association with Moore Kingston Smith, will return on Thursday, April 25 at @sohoplace, London. It will also be continuing its partnership with Arts Council England to offer free tickets to freelancers.

Following an overwhelmingly positive response since its inaugural event in 2021, this year's conference will feature a jam-packed programme that continues to explore what lies ahead for the performing arts sector, while initiating conversations across its core themes: community and audience, shows and artistic practice, money and finance, the built environment and the workforce.

Arts Council England also returns for the third-year running with its subsidised ticket scheme, which will provide 200 online tickets and 20 in-person tickets to freelancers for the conference. This is an unmissable opportunity for freelance workers specifically to be able to make the most of the conference.

Ticket applications will open on Thursday, February 29, via this portal here.

The scheme will only be available to freelancers working within theatre and the performing arts.

Future of Theatre was awarded Event of the Year at the PPA Independent Publishers Awards when it launched in 2021, and was the first event of its kind to bring the theatre sector back together since the start of the pandemic.

Last year's conference included a timely keynote speech from Arts Council England's chief executive Darren Henley, followed by panel discussions such as Who speaks up for theatre?, Building a better financial model for theatre, How do we ensure a future for new writing?, Making flexible working work and What is theatre's future in the metaverse?

The 2023 conference welcomed more than 700 attendees in-person and online and enabled delegates to engage in interactive panel discussions, have boundary-pushing conversations about the sector's future and gain access to key industry leaders, innovators and suppliers.

The 2024 conference will again be held in-person and online at @sohoplace, London and is suitable for any industry professional working within the theatre sector.

This year's exciting speakers and essential themes will be announced soon.

