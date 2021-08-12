FUSSY Presents FUSSTIVAL A Week Of Queer Happenings And Community-Oriented Events At The Yard Theatre

Join in for a week of satiating queer revelry and community-focused events as FUSSY returns to The Yard Theatre in Hackney Wick for the first time in over a year with their very first FUSSTIVAL! With The Yard's work in bringing communities, arts, and culture together for the last 10 years and counting, they can't think of a better place to be celebrating a new focus for what they hope FUSSY might be able to be: a wider entity of community spaces to enrich ourselves and one another in new ways.

The week will start on Sunday, 15 August with FUSSY FEAST, a Community Dinner and get-together, specifically designed to accomodate people who might not be so keen on partying. On Thursday, 19 August, they will host their first FUSSY TALKS, "Realizing Your Queer Vision" and evening soiree. They will end the week with their usual celebration FUSSY: HOMECOMING that Saturday, 21 August.

Tickets for all events are available at www.linktr.ee.com/fussyparty.

All three events will take place at:

The Yard Theatre, Hackney Wick

Unit 2A, Queens Yard

London, UK E9 5EN

Closest tube station is Hackney Wick on the Overground, or 15-minute walk from Stratford

The three events taking place throughout the week are available for individual purchase/entry, or there is an option to purchase a week pass for all three.

FUSSY FEAST

Community Dinner at the Yard Bar/Kitchen

Sunday, 15 August 2021

4pm - 11pm BST

£20 ticket: entry and entrée

£10 ticket: entry only

Standby pay-what-you-can entry throughout the day depending on capacity

Check it out sweeties, it's a Sunday roast where everyone is invited, and they have the opportunity to share a meal together! With the lack of queer spaces available outside of nightlife and parties, they are hoping that this Community Dinner will serve as a way for folks to come together as a community in an accessible and comfortable social atmosphere. It'll be like a Sunday picnic/roast/barbeque, except it'll be at The Yard, and everyone from the community is invited. The menu offered will be by The Yard's resident North African catering.

MUSIC

Rodent

+ more superstar East London music makers TBA

Activities will include guerilla style poster and art board making culminating in a collective art experience led by Jenny Boat Draws, music throughout the evening, and pop-up sharing from queer artists, organizations, and ware-makers in their community.

If you are a queer maker of any sort (other than performance; we'd like to keep things relaxed) and would like to share something at this community dinner (e.g., pop-up stick and poke, fashion, sales/information sharing table, visual art display, etc.), they want to hear from you!

USE THIS FORM TO SHARE SOMETHING AT COMMUNITY DINNER: https://forms.gle/n3SmLRWuLrs3YShq9

Meals will be provided by The Yard's resident caterer Taheena (https://www.taheena.co.uk/), and meals will be vegan or vegetarian depending on request. Dietary accommodations possible. Dishes also available a la carte. Full self-serve bar service will be available.

Each pre-purchased meal will contain:

· Black pepper Freekeh or Herbed Couscous

· Harissa Oyster Mushroom or Sumac chickpea Tofu

· Salad with heritage tomato, cucumber, scallions, and orange-fennel vinaigrette

· Beetroot Tahini

· Vegetarian will include goat feta with the grain if requested

Final entry 9pm

Food cut-off 9pm

Bar open for full event duration

FUSSY TALKS

"Realizing Your Queer Vision" in The Yard Theatre space

Thursday, 19 August 2021

6pm - 11pm BST

£10 Entry

A conversation with queer superstars Sade Alexis, Radam Ridwan, and Jamie Windust.

"Realizing Your Queer Vision" will be an open dialogue serving as a peek inside how folks in the London community have successfully translated their own queer voices into impactful art and paid creative work. They are hoping that this might serve as a conduit for inspiration for others to find strength in their own queer creative voices, and to discover/collectively contemplate modes of artistic manifestation that may not seem apparent or obvious that may only be achievable by nurturing their own unique passions and expression.

The bar will open from 6pm for drinks, with the conversation beginning in the Yard's main theatre space promptly at 7:30pm through 9pm. There will be time for a brief Q&A with the audience at the end of the conversation and will be moderated by Lori Mae and Wanda Whatever. It will conclude around 9pm, with the bar remaining open from 9pm - 11pm for hangs, chats, and whatever really.

SADE ALEXIS is a genderfluid, queer, polyamorous artist, model, actor and influencer. They use their platform to promote body positivity, share racial justice and LGBTQIA+ rights issues and news, and document their journey as a genderfluid, disabled Black artist.

RADAM RIDWAN in a few sentences of their own: a queer model and writer- from Indonesian and Australian origins, has landed in London. They're passionate about: deep purple eyeshadow, Mie Goreng (not the 2-minute version), also QTIPOC empowerment. All they want you to know: they are a work-in-progress that will never be quite finished, and that's okay.

JAMIE WINDUST is an award-winning non-binary writer, public speaker and model from London. They have written for The Independent, Gay Times, British GQ, Cosmopolitan and INTO More, and were named as one of London's most influential people, in the story telling category, by the Evening Standard. In Their Shoes is their first book.

FUSSY: HOMECOMING

Their usual celebration with dancing, music, and performances throughout the night

Saturday, 21 August 2021

9pm - 3am BST

For the first time since March 2020, FUSSY party returns to its spiritual home at The Yard Theatre! To celebrate, they thought it might be nice to throw their very own "HOMECOMING" ball: you know, like all those terrible dances in school except we'll be making it a right raucous affair and you won't be terrified by all the straights. OMG, who will you ask to the dance? Will they say yes? Should you wear matching outfits? Do you even care? Will they be serving punch? Who's making out and smoking under the bleachers? They don't have bleachers. Can a cummerbund double as a g-string? All these questions potentially answered and left unanswered and more at FUSSY: HOMECOMING.

Stunning wall art on display created by attendees of the Sunday Community Dinner.

FEATURING PERFORMANCES BY

Prinx Silver

Trannieboi

£10 First Release

£12 Second Release

£15 Third Release

Presale tickets may be released to standby entrants at 12am; guaranteed entry after that time is subject to capacity. On-the-door standby tickets will be sold at £15 per availability.

FUSS FACILITATORS, bringing the Fuss all evening long:

Bee Jamming

Donna the First

Lori Mae

Shak Fire

Wanda Whatever

MUSIC

Jeanocide

Milk Shandy

Ms. G

OPTIONAL DRESS THEME

Homecoming; school dance attire

Fussy operates on a 'come as you are' policy; all dressing themes are completely optional and completely for fun. The only thing that they ask is that you feel as absolutely stunning and liberated as you look. Please don't take yourself or others too seriously and leave your judgement of others at the door, this night is a party not a beauty pageant nor your next Vogue editorial shoot and there will be no breakfast provided, TYSM xoxo - management.

The use of strobe lights may be in effect throughout the evening.

FUSSTIVAL WEEK PASS

£25 First Release

£30 Second Release

Grants admission for one to all three events, including entrée at Community Dinner.

SAFETY & COVID-19 MEASURES

FUSSTIVAL and The Yard Theatre will be implementing certain healthy and safety measures throughout the week to as a means of reducing the risk of COVID-19 amongst their audiences, artists, and community members.

· REQUIRED FOR ENTRY: They will be requiring 2 photos or proof of a negative lateral flow/PCR test from the NHS taken within 48 hours of the event time. They will also fast track those with NHS COVID Pass and proof of at least one vaccination for entry. Those who are not able to provide this evidence will be denied entry and your ticket will not be refunded.

· Please stay home if you are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19. You may receive a full refund of your ticket price by emailing proof of a positive test result to fussyparty@gmail.com;

· All events are running at a limited venue capacity to promote ventilation and opportunities for distancing;

· Guests are welcomed to wear PPE or any other form of safety measure without judgement at any event throughout the week;

· The Yard has a covered, open air outdoor courtyard that guests may enjoy at any time they are feeling uncomfortable;

· Whilst they will do everything in their power to keep their audiences safe and comfortable, at this time, they acknowledge the reality that any in-person event comes with the assumption of risk that the contraction of COVID-19 may still be possible despite all of their best efforts. Please consider your level of comfort of participation and do your part in keeping others safe before attending or purchasing tickets.

ACCESSIBILITY

FUSSY is committed to ensuring inclusive and accessible spaces. Please email fussyparty@gmail.com with any questions in regard to accessibility, including your own accessibility requirements. Interpreters and/or audio/visual descriptions available on request. The Yard Theatre has level access and is fully accessible with an accessible toilet and can accommodate wheelchair users in the theatre.

PROTECTING EACH OTHER

Whilst they understand no space can be 100% safe at all times, and there is always the assumption of risk, they do their best at FUSSY to make things as comfortable as possible for their communities. All bodies and forms of self-expression will be protected and encouraged, unless it is deemed in any way harmful or detrimental to the safety of others. They will not tolerate racism, homophobia, or transphobia in any form. If you are exhibiting a behavior that event organizers deem harmful to others, you will be asked to leave without refund. Please report any instances of misconduct to staff members or organizers present.

TICKETING AND AVAILABILITY

If an event is showing as sold out, you may opt to join the waiting list, and a certain amount of stand-by tickets may be available on the evening. All tickets sold via DICE.fm.

MORE VENUE INFORMATION

Including information on travel and parking can be found on The Yard Theatre's website: https://theyardtheatre.co.uk/your-visit/

FOR ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS

Email fussyparty@gmail.com

###