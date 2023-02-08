Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL Docks At Theatre Royal Brighton Next Month

Performances run from Tuesday 7 to Saturday 11 March 2023.

Feb. 08, 2023  
FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL Docks At Theatre Royal Brighton Next Month

The producers of the world premiere production of FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE
MUSICAL have announced the full cast for the UK & Ireland tour, docking at Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 7 to Saturday 11 March 2023.

Jason Langley (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (West End), Oslo (West End/National Theatre), Hedda Gabler (National Theatre), War Horse (West End), Enron (West End), Da Vinci's Demons (BBC), World Without End (Netflix)) will play record promoter Danny, Dan Buckley (Eugenius! (The Other Palace and London Palladium), Ushers: The Front of House Musical (Charing Cross Theatre), The Book of Mormon (Prince of Wales Theatre), Loserville (Garrick Theatre & West Yorkshire Playhouse), Lord of the Flies (UK Tour), Spring Awakening- The Musical (UK Tour)) will play Rowan, Dakota Starr (The Girls (West End/Leeds Grand Theatre/The Lowry), A Christmas Carol (National Tour), Troilus and Cressida (RSC)) will play Ben, Pete Gallagher (original West End cast of Only Fools And Horses (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Jesus Christ Superstar Arena Tour, Oklahoma! (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (London Palladium), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Regent's Park), The Rocky Horror Show (Duke of York's), Buddy (Victoria Palace)) will play Leadville, Hadrian Delacey (Miss Saigon (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Les Misérables (Palace Theatre), Jesus Christ Superstar (West End, UK Tour & International Tour), Jerry Springer The Opera (National Theatre & Cambridge Theatre, for which he won the 2004 Olivier Award for Best Supporting Performance in a Musical), The Producers (Theatre Royal Drury Lane & UK Tour), The Phantom of The Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre)) will play Archie, Fia Houston-Hamilton (The Wolf Of Wall Street (Immersive London Production), Mamma Mia! (UK Tour)) will play Leah, Hazel Monaghan (Romeo & Juliet/The Merry Wives of Windsor/A Midsummer Night's Dream/Macbeth/Much Ado About Nothing (The Three Inch Fools), The Elves and the Shoemaker (Nottingham Playhouse)) will play Sally, John O'Mahony (As You Like It (Shakespeare's Globe), The Tempest (Regent's Park), Death Of A Salesman (European Tour), The Good Karma Hospital, Mrs Brown's Boys) will play Eddy, Nick Tizzard (Cabaret (UK/International tour/Savoy Theatre), Emma (UK tour)) as Frank, Louisa Beadel (Fame (West End & UK Tour), King Lear (Shakespeare's Globe), Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead and Future Conditional (Old Vic)) will play Morwenna, Hannah Cumming (making her theatre debut) as Freya, Beccy Hurst (making her theatre debut) will play Grace and James William-Pattison (Once (UK Tour), The Last Ship (UK Tour), My Fair Lady (The Mill at Sonning), Agatha Christie's Crooked House, ABBA Voyage) will play Owen, with musicians Hazel Askew, Mel Biggs, and Alfie Gidley with the band being lead by Musical Director James William-Pattison, and ensemble cast Hazel Simmons, Janet Mooney, Dominic Brewer and Martin Carroll.

They will be joining the previously announced James Gaddas (Casualty, Bad Girls, Coronation Street, The Girls, Billy Elliot, Monty Python's Spamalot, Mamma Mia!) as Jim, Parisa Shahmir (The Snow Queen, The Last Ship and Mamma Mia!) as Alwyn, Robert Duncan (Drop the Dead Donkey, Casualty, Where the Heart Is, Twelve Angry Men) as Jago and Susan Penhaligon (Bouquet of Barbed Wire, Emmerdale, A Fine Romance, Three Sisters, The Real Thing, Mr Love, The Maintenance Man, Dangerous Corner and Of Mice and Men) as Maggie.

The UK, Ireland and Canada tour follows a highly successful, sold-out season at Hall for Cornwall, where box office records were smashed, making it the biggest selling production in Hall for Cornwall's 25-year history. The production will also make its North American premiere in Toronto this Christmas in the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL is based on the true story of the Cornish singing sensations, Fisherman's Friends, and the hit 2019 film about their life. When a group of Cornish fishermen came together to sing the traditional working songs they'd sung for generations, they hoped to raise a few quid for charity. Nobody, least of all the fishermen, expected their story to end on the Pyramid stage of Glastonbury. Packed with sea shanties, FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS is a feelgood voyage about friendship, community and music.

Featuring hit shanties made famous by the band including Keep Haulin', Nelson's Blood, No Hopers Jokers & Rogues and many more.

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL is directed by James Grieve and written by Amanda Whittington with choreography by Matt Cole, musical direction by James Findlay, set and costume design by Lucy Osborne, musical supervision and arrangements by David White, sound design by Dan Samson, lighting design by Johanna Town and casting by Jim Arnold.

The hit 2019 FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS movie, with a screenplay by Nick Moorcroft, Meg Leonard and Piers Ashworth delighted fans across the world with the sequel film, Fisherman's Friends: One and All, was released in the UK on 19 August 2022.




THE ALBUM, An Explosive Collision Of The Ultimate Music Gig And Dance Show Tours The UK Photo
THE ALBUM, An Explosive Collision Of The Ultimate Music Gig And Dance Show Tours The UK
The ultimate gig-meets-dance show the album is touring this March.  Created by innovative dance company SAY, the dynamic show brings together the hype of underground music with the thrill of contemporary dance. After a successful Autumn tour, this high-energy and exciting show is back on the road in March. Co-produced by The Place, co-commissioned by The Place and DanceEast. Supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England'
New Crowd-Funded Show About 90s Rave Culture Comes to Leeds Playhouse Photo
New Crowd-Funded Show About 90s Rave Culture Comes to Leeds Playhouse
Lovers of classic house, rave culture and acid house have joined forces to fund the development of Better Days, a new one-man show at Leeds Playhouse on 3-4 March as part of a UK tour.
Final Shows Announced and On Sale Today For Weston Studio Spring Season Photo
Final Shows Announced and On Sale Today For Weston Studio Spring Season
Bristol Old Vic has announced the final shows of The Weston Studio's spring season are on sale now. This is a packed-to-the-rafters programme, bringing a wild mix of theatre-makers from across the spectrum straight to the Studio floor. And with the new multibuy offer, people can see more for less this season.
André Rieu Will Embark on Live Concert Tour in the UK Photo
André Rieu Will Embark on Live Concert Tour in the UK
Violin superstar André Rieu will bring his stunning live show to the UK and Ireland this April and May. André has brought classical music closer to millions of people all over the world and made the waltz an international sensation.

More Hot Stories For You


THE ALBUM, An Explosive Collision Of The Ultimate Music Gig And Dance Show Tours The UKTHE ALBUM, An Explosive Collision Of The Ultimate Music Gig And Dance Show Tours The UK
February 7, 2023

The ultimate gig-meets-dance show the album is touring this March.  Created by innovative dance company SAY, the dynamic show brings together the hype of underground music with the thrill of contemporary dance. After a successful Autumn tour, this high-energy and exciting show is back on the road in March. Co-produced by The Place, co-commissioned by The Place and DanceEast. Supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England'
Becks Turner & G&T Theatre Present MELONADE At Vault Festival 2023Becks Turner & G&T Theatre Present MELONADE At Vault Festival 2023
February 7, 2023

If 1 in 10 people in the UK have some form of dyslexia, and 80% of students are going undiagnosed in schools, how many kids are being cheated out of a proper education? This juicy game-show puts our education system to the test and asks why neurodiversity is so often branded as a weakness, when it could be our biggest strength!
New Crowd-Funded Show About 90s Rave Culture Comes to Leeds PlayhouseNew Crowd-Funded Show About 90s Rave Culture Comes to Leeds Playhouse
February 7, 2023

Lovers of classic house, rave culture and acid house have joined forces to fund the development of Better Days, a new one-man show at Leeds Playhouse on 3-4 March as part of a UK tour.
Final Shows Announced and On Sale Today For Weston Studio Spring SeasonFinal Shows Announced and On Sale Today For Weston Studio Spring Season
February 7, 2023

Bristol Old Vic has announced the final shows of The Weston Studio's spring season are on sale now. This is a packed-to-the-rafters programme, bringing a wild mix of theatre-makers from across the spectrum straight to the Studio floor. And with the new multibuy offer, people can see more for less this season.
André Rieu Will Embark on Live Concert Tour in the UKAndré Rieu Will Embark on Live Concert Tour in the UK
February 7, 2023

Violin superstar André Rieu will bring his stunning live show to the UK and Ireland this April and May. André has brought classical music closer to millions of people all over the world and made the waltz an international sensation.
share