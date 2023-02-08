FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL Docks At Theatre Royal Brighton Next Month

The producers of the world premiere production of FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE

MUSICAL have announced the full cast for the UK & Ireland tour, docking at Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 7 to Saturday 11 March 2023.



Jason Langley (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (West End), Oslo (West End/National Theatre), Hedda Gabler (National Theatre), War Horse (West End), Enron (West End), Da Vinci's Demons (BBC), World Without End (Netflix)) will play record promoter Danny, Dan Buckley (Eugenius! (The Other Palace and London Palladium), Ushers: The Front of House Musical (Charing Cross Theatre), The Book of Mormon (Prince of Wales Theatre), Loserville (Garrick Theatre & West Yorkshire Playhouse), Lord of the Flies (UK Tour), Spring Awakening- The Musical (UK Tour)) will play Rowan, Dakota Starr (The Girls (West End/Leeds Grand Theatre/The Lowry), A Christmas Carol (National Tour), Troilus and Cressida (RSC)) will play Ben, Pete Gallagher (original West End cast of Only Fools And Horses (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Jesus Christ Superstar Arena Tour, Oklahoma! (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (London Palladium), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Regent's Park), The Rocky Horror Show (Duke of York's), Buddy (Victoria Palace)) will play Leadville, Hadrian Delacey (Miss Saigon (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Les Misérables (Palace Theatre), Jesus Christ Superstar (West End, UK Tour & International Tour), Jerry Springer The Opera (National Theatre & Cambridge Theatre, for which he won the 2004 Olivier Award for Best Supporting Performance in a Musical), The Producers (Theatre Royal Drury Lane & UK Tour), The Phantom of The Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre)) will play Archie, Fia Houston-Hamilton (The Wolf Of Wall Street (Immersive London Production), Mamma Mia! (UK Tour)) will play Leah, Hazel Monaghan (Romeo & Juliet/The Merry Wives of Windsor/A Midsummer Night's Dream/Macbeth/Much Ado About Nothing (The Three Inch Fools), The Elves and the Shoemaker (Nottingham Playhouse)) will play Sally, John O'Mahony (As You Like It (Shakespeare's Globe), The Tempest (Regent's Park), Death Of A Salesman (European Tour), The Good Karma Hospital, Mrs Brown's Boys) will play Eddy, Nick Tizzard (Cabaret (UK/International tour/Savoy Theatre), Emma (UK tour)) as Frank, Louisa Beadel (Fame (West End & UK Tour), King Lear (Shakespeare's Globe), Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead and Future Conditional (Old Vic)) will play Morwenna, Hannah Cumming (making her theatre debut) as Freya, Beccy Hurst (making her theatre debut) will play Grace and James William-Pattison (Once (UK Tour), The Last Ship (UK Tour), My Fair Lady (The Mill at Sonning), Agatha Christie's Crooked House, ABBA Voyage) will play Owen, with musicians Hazel Askew, Mel Biggs, and Alfie Gidley with the band being lead by Musical Director James William-Pattison, and ensemble cast Hazel Simmons, Janet Mooney, Dominic Brewer and Martin Carroll.



They will be joining the previously announced James Gaddas (Casualty, Bad Girls, Coronation Street, The Girls, Billy Elliot, Monty Python's Spamalot, Mamma Mia!) as Jim, Parisa Shahmir (The Snow Queen, The Last Ship and Mamma Mia!) as Alwyn, Robert Duncan (Drop the Dead Donkey, Casualty, Where the Heart Is, Twelve Angry Men) as Jago and Susan Penhaligon (Bouquet of Barbed Wire, Emmerdale, A Fine Romance, Three Sisters, The Real Thing, Mr Love, The Maintenance Man, Dangerous Corner and Of Mice and Men) as Maggie.

The UK, Ireland and Canada tour follows a highly successful, sold-out season at Hall for Cornwall, where box office records were smashed, making it the biggest selling production in Hall for Cornwall's 25-year history. The production will also make its North American premiere in Toronto this Christmas in the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL is based on the true story of the Cornish singing sensations, Fisherman's Friends, and the hit 2019 film about their life. When a group of Cornish fishermen came together to sing the traditional working songs they'd sung for generations, they hoped to raise a few quid for charity. Nobody, least of all the fishermen, expected their story to end on the Pyramid stage of Glastonbury. Packed with sea shanties, FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS is a feelgood voyage about friendship, community and music.

Featuring hit shanties made famous by the band including Keep Haulin', Nelson's Blood, No Hopers Jokers & Rogues and many more.

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL is directed by James Grieve and written by Amanda Whittington with choreography by Matt Cole, musical direction by James Findlay, set and costume design by Lucy Osborne, musical supervision and arrangements by David White, sound design by Dan Samson, lighting design by Johanna Town and casting by Jim Arnold.

The hit 2019 FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS movie, with a screenplay by Nick Moorcroft, Meg Leonard and Piers Ashworth delighted fans across the world with the sequel film, Fisherman's Friends: One and All, was released in the UK on 19 August 2022.