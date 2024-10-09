FAREWELL MISTER HAFFMANN Will Transfer From Theatre Royal Bath to the Park Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jean-Philippe Daguerre's Farewell Mister Haffmann, adapted by Jeremy Sams and originally directed by Lindsay Posner, will transfer to the Park Theatre. One of France's most successful and long-running plays, this acclaimed UK première production transfers from Theatre Royal Bath Ustinov Studio to Park200 on 10 March, with previews from 6 March, and runs until 12 April.

The French play Adieu Monsieur Haffmann by Jean-Philippe Daguerre has been a commercial and critical success in France, winning four Molière Awards, including Best New Play. One of the longest running plays in France, it was also made into a film starring Daniel Auteil.

Farewell Mister Haffmann made its UK premiere at the Ustinov Studio at Theatre Royal Bath in September 2023. Casting for the Park200 run is to be announced.

Farewell Mister Haffmann is on sale to Park Theatre members now. Public booking opens on 11 October at 10am.

The author of Adieu Monsieur Haffmann, Jean-Philippe Daguerre today said, “It is a great honour and a great pleasure for me to see our Adieu Monsieur Haffmann crossing the Channel to become Farewell Mister Haffman for this exceptional exploration in London. My eternal gratitude for the wonderful adaptation, the brilliant and elegant staging and the beautiful production. It has been beyond all my expectations.'

Jeremy Sams, who adapted the play from French, said, “It was a privilege to be the first adaptor of Farewell Mister Haffmann, and I'm delighted that it can now be seen in London. This is an important and (sadly) timely play which shows us how times of conflict challenge acceptance and deepen prejudice.”

The original director of Farewell Mister Haffmann, Lindsay Posner said, “In turns shocking, funny and deeply moving, this tense thriller combines the personal and the political to great effect. In these times the play feels more urgent than ever.”

