FANBOY Comes to Bristol's Tobacco Factory This September

Performances run Thursday 7th – Friday 8th September, 2023, 8pm.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Full Programme Revealed For Transform 23, Leeds's International Performance Festival Photo 1 Full Programme Revealed For Transform 23, Leeds's International Performance Festival
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 2 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depo Photo 3 Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depot, Liverpool 
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Chichester Festival Theatre Photo 4 Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Chichester Festival Theatre

FANBOY Comes to Bristol's Tobacco Factory This September

Fringe First award-winner Joe Sellman-Leava (Labels; Monster) is heading to Tobacco Factory Theatres, Bristol with his hit Edinburgh Fringe show Fanboy.  This love-hate letter to pop culture and nostalgia explores our past and future selves through epic storytelling, razor-sharp impressions, and theatrical magic. 

Joe’s teen obsessions with Nintendo, Star Wars and A Muppets Christmas Carol have continued into his thirties.  But he’s started to notice something about the way certain fans are behaving – something unsettling.  Fanboy doesn’t just question our love for superheroes; it also considers the fandom of political figures and the protectionism that can build around certain icons, and the language and responses that are then generated online. 

 This innovative, multi-disciplinary show examines loneliness, mental health, and how men often use pop culture and fandom to form connections and process emotions.  Sellman-Leava, with director Yaz Al Shaater (Dead Reckoning, Young Vic; Boris: World King, Trafalgar Studios), asks us to consider the very nature of fandom and what happens to our childhood obsessions over time, how we can sometimes feel safer in our childhood memories, hiding from the world.  

Writer and performer Joe Sellman-Leava comments, I’ve seen such amazing shows at the Tobacco Factory Theatres, and Worklight have tested out new work here in the past, so I’m thrilled to bring Fanboy here in September. The show was initially developed in Bristol, so it’s great to bring the finished version back as part of our Autumn tour!



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
New Christmas Spectacular WISMAS Will Move To Central London Photo
New Christmas Spectacular WISMAS Will Move To Central London

Wishmas: A Fantastical Christmas Adventure – a new, original story from the creative minds behind Secret Cinema – will now be brought to life at London's Old Bauble Factory, underneath Waterloo station this winter, for a strictly limited season.

2
Sheffield Theatres Reveals The Cast and Creative Team For World Premiere of WE COULD ALL B Photo
Sheffield Theatres Reveals The Cast and Creative Team For World Premiere of WE COULD ALL BE PERFECT

Sheffield Theatres has announced the cast and creative team for We Could All Be Perfect: the debut play by Doncaster writer and actor Hannah Morley, commissioned, developed and produced by Sheffield Theatres and performed in its intimate and flexible Playhouse.

3
Review: RUBBISH ROMEO AND JULIET, Liverpool Theatre Festival Photo
Review: RUBBISH ROMEO AND JULIET, Liverpool Theatre Festival

Ahead of its run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Rubbish Romeo and Juliet took to the stage at the Liverpool Theatre Festival for one hour of hilarious fun, which had both adults and children alike cheering for more.

4
Christmas Comes to Dreamland Margate This December Photo
Christmas Comes to Dreamland Margate This December

Christmas is coming to Dreamland Margate this December with a host of special events for all of the family at the iconic seaside venue from Friday 15th - Friday 22nd December 2023 with free entry for everyone.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video
First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cheeky Little Brown
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Bamba!
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tales From Acorn Wood
Belgrade Theatre (9/13-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sphere of Light
The Festival Theatre at Hever Castle (8/04-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Swan Lake
Belgrade Theatre (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TRAIN LORD
theSpaceUK @ Niddry Street (8/04-8/12)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Full Monty
Belgrade Theatre (10/02-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I, Daniel Blake
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You