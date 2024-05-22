Angel Comedy to Present Charity Rooftop Show and Street Party at The Bill Murray

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Angel Comedy is bringing back our third much-anticipated street party. The fantastic lineup* includes Nish Kumar, Sam Campbell, Helen Bauer and more!

Celebrate the arrival of Spring and the second May bank holiday with a good dose of laughter and sunshine (fingers crossed!). Bring your friends, family and fun, because everyone's invited to join the lively crowd on Raleigh Street for the day.

This event promises rooftop comedy at The Bill Murray and a bustling village fete atmosphere on the street below. It will also feature classic attractions like a tombola, welly wanging, and a coconut shy.

Some brilliant comedians have played it in the past, like Tim Key, Sindhu Vee, Rosie Jones, John Kearns, Aisling Bea, Ivo Graham, Huge Davies, and Viggo Venn, and one said it was their favourite gig of all time.

Admission to the event won't cost you a penny, though we'd appreciate it if you could RSVP through our website so we can get an idea of numbers! However, we're eagerly encouraging donations** to support our local food banks, whether it's spare change or canned goods.

Barry Ferns, Creative Director of The Bill Murray shared, "We've had some wonderfully successful fundraisers in the past with support from our fantastic community, and this should be our best yet!"

Angel Comedy is a not-for-profit comedy club run by comedians. We champion comedy, community, and accessibility. Come and see some of the world's funniest comedians, in the sun, for free!

*Lineup subject to change

**Details of the items accepted (and those most needed) are available at local foodbanks or the link above

