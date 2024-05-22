Brand New Open-Air Venue to Launch In Camden Town This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Camden Courtyard is an all-new oasis of inner city culture coming to the heart of Camden Town on 4th July. The 300 capacity, open-air space will offer something for all munchers and groovers with an eclectic music programme, mouthwatering pizza and dumplings and frozen slushy cocktails for slurping in the sun.

This brand new open air space is from the owners of Electric Ballroom and is nestled away on newly repurposed land beside the historic music venue. It is designed and built by Fables Creative who are responsible for building stages at Gala, Gottwood and Waterworks Festivals. It is the most exciting addition to the area in many years and comes from a team with vast experience and know-how.

“For the best part of a century, Electric Ballroom has been a venue which showcases the most exciting of musical movements and Camden Courtyard is the next step in our story. The venue will offer something new for Camden, an area that has surprisingly few open air locations for drinking, dining and dancing. We're working with a great selection of forward thinking promoters, DJs and food & drink brands and we can't wait to welcome new faces and regulars alike.” Kate Fuller, Owner - Camden Courtyard / Electric Ballroom

From the punk of the Ramones to the hip-hop grit of Kendrick Lamar via the funk of Prince and the techno of Skrillex, Fred Again... and Four Tet, all have left their mark on the storied venue which has also been used as rehearsal space by cult legends like The Clash and Frank Zappa and even managed to fight off a compulsory purchase order from London Underground. Its cultural contribution to the area can't be overstated.

Now primed and ready for an epic summer, Camden Courtyard has been kitted out with a high-spec Martin Audio sound system and can be covered so the weather cannot spoil things. Musically it will roll out a carefully curated mix of live acts, DJs, bands and brands such as house and techno specialists FreeFromSleep, garage dons UKG Brunch, the eclectic Midnight Runners, deep, progressive and melodic crew Colorize and the legendary underground party starters Ketoloco.

To keep you fuelled, there will be tasty treats from street food pioneers Pizza & Dumplings who are famed around the capital for serving up Neapolitan style wood-fired pizza alongside heart-filled Gyozo dumplings. Wray & Nephew will be on hand to serve up the legendary, rum-laden frozen slushy cocktails which have to be tasted to be believed. Add in classics like Aperol Spritz, Pimms Cocktails, pitchers and an extensive beer, wine and cocktail menu and you have everything you need for a perfect escape from city life.

The Camden Courtyard is a rare chance to eat, drink and dance in the heart of a historic part of bustling Camden, all out in the open air.

Sign up now at; camden-courtyard.com for a chance to win tickets to the launch party which will include free pizza, dumplings and drinks.

Camden Courtyard

23 Kentish Town Road, Camden Town, NW1 8NH

Comments