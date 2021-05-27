Extended Tour Announced For Comedian Chris McCausland

Star of Live at the Apollo, Would I Lie to You?, QI, Have I Got News for You and 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Chris McCausland has announced a 36-date tour between April 1 and June 25, 2022.

"I've barely been more than a mile from my house since March 2020," says Chris, "so this national tour will now feel like the biggest adventure ever undertaken by a human being since Captain Scott set off to reach the South Pole. I can't wait though, and I don't think my wife can wait for me to have a reason to leave the house either. It's a stand-up show. I don't sing or dance, I talk into a microphone and we all have a good night - and my wife gets some much-needed respite."

In Speaky Blinder, Chris delivers big belly laughs and razor-sharp observations, including the hilarious tales of the marathon birth from hell that he and his wife thought would never end, their experience of having to pay actual money to an eccentric lactation consultant (yes that's a real job), and the central heating battles that arise when a pasty white Scouser is married to a hot-blooded Brazilian woman.

One of the circuit's best-loved and most prolific stand-ups, Chris also gives an insight into life and parenthood in the dark, from his inevitable shortcomings as a husband who can't do his share of the driving to the total farce of playing hide and seek when you can't see where to hide or where to bloody seek!

A proper stand-up show with a real unique perspective on life and relationships, Speaky Blinder will definitely leave you thinking as well as laughing!

Chris has twice appeared on Live at the Apollo (BBC2), twice on Would I Lie to You? (BBC1), twice on QI (BBC2) and made three appearances on Have I Got News for You (BBC1). He also went and got the conundrum on 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (C4). Other appearances include Hypothetical (Dave) and Funny Festival Live (BBC2).

Chris is also a regular voice on Radio 4, with appearances on The News Quiz, The Now Show, and Saturday Live.

As an actor, Chris has appeared in EastEnders (BBC1), has had a lead role in Jimmy McGovern's acclaimed drama series Moving On (BBC1), and many moons ago he also played the role of 'Rudy' the market trader in 150 episodes of the children's show Me Too (Cbeebies).