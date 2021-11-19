Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Evening Standard Theatre Awards Will Return in 2022

The annual award ceremony took a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Nov. 19, 2021  
The Evening Standard Theatre Awards is to return in 2022, The Stage reports.

The annual award ceremony took a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, but will return in November of next year. No venue or date has yet been confirmed for the awards at this time.

The Evening Standard Theatre Awards, established in 1955, are the oldest theatrical awards ceremony in the United Kingdom. They are presented annually for outstanding achievements in London Theatre, and are organised by the Evening Standard newspaper. The event is hosted by The Evening Standard proprietor Evgeny Lebedev and co-hosted by Anna Wintour.

In the 2019 ceremony at the London Coliseum, winners included Maggie Smith, Anne-Marie Duff and Bunny Christie.


