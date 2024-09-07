Equity Calls Strike Action at Welsh National Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performing arts and entertainment union Equity has called strike action at Welsh National Opera (WNO) which will hit the opening night of Rigoletto on Saturday 21 September 2024. Further strike dates will hit Il Trittico on 29 September and Opera Favourites at the Movies on 11 October. Action short of strike has also been called continuously from 21 September to 6 December 2024.

The announcement of strike action follows a 93% yes vote in a ballot of chorus members received yesterday (Thursday 5 September). All of the 30-strong WNO chorus singers are Equity members and 100% took part in the ballot.

WNO management have proposed to cut the size and hours of the chorus, with singers facing a 15% pay cut and the real threat of compulsory redundancies. In contrast, Equity is calling for full time wages, a full time chorus, and no compulsory redundancies.

Paul W Fleming, Equity General Secretary, said: “Taking strike action is unprecedented among the Welsh National Opera chorus and it's not a decision taken lightly. Singers are not prepared to be cast aside in management proposals which would catastrophically harm this Welsh cultural icon.

“WNO needs to realise that the chorus is a key asset and come to the negotiating table so we can agree a way forwards that works for the WNO, the chorus and future productions.”

Strike action has been called for:

Saturday 21 September, impacting Rigoletto

Sunday 29 September, impacting Il Trittico

Friday 11 October, impacting Opera Favourites at the Movies

Details of picket lines and campaign activity to follow.

Action short of a strike will include protest about the matters which are the subject of the trade dispute during rehearsals, performances, intervals, curtain calls and pre-performance. Types of action or protest could include, but are not limited to, leafleting, speeches and the non-wearing of required costume/wigs/make-up or concert dress at performances to be replaced by protest t-shirts.

Equity members are considering further industrial action dates if progress is not made in talks.

