English National Ballet School Reveals Lineup of Performances on Stage This Summer

This summer English National Ballet School is offering audiences the chance to witness the next generation of dance talent in three performances, commissioned by Artistic Director Viviana Durante, that showcase the students' artistry, talent, and versatility.

On Thursday 19 June, dancers on the School's Professional Trainee Programme take to the stage at Sadler's Wells' Lilian Baylis Studio in a new Mixed Bill. This diverse programme includes a brand-new commission from PCK Dance alongside the UK Premiere of Arthur Pita's Death Defying Dances, originally performed by BODYTRAFFIC at The Broad Stage, Santa Monica, USA. The programme is completed by excerpts of classical repertoire from some of the most beloved ballets.

For its annual Summer Performance English National Ballet School perform at the Royal Opera House's Linbury Theatre for the first time on the Thursday 4 July, as part of the Next Generation Festival. Performed by all three year groups on its Senior School, these performances take inspiration from the cycle of the seasons.

Opening the programme is Frederick Ashton's Les Patineurs depicts a dazzling winter skating party, while English National Ballet School's Artistic Associate Andrew McNicol's Of Space & Time celebrates a student's journey of growth in the ballet studio. Completing the programme is Pina Bausch's Tannhäuser-Bacchanal, which powerfully conjures the heat of the enchanted senses. Concluding the performance will be Bausch's Nelken Line uniting all the seasons in a celebratory walking dance.

On the Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 July English National Ballet School presents a Summer Showcase at Brixton House, a unique celebration of the diverse and distinct voices of its students. This special Showcase includes a new work by independent dance artist and ENBS Tutor Luca Braccia alongside excerpts and pas de deux from classical and contemporary repertoire. The School's Graduation Ceremony, celebrating the achievements of its 3rd Year students, will follow the performance on Sunday 7 July.

English National Ballet School is a world-leading centre of dance education. With an illustrious 35-year history it provides the very best training, education, performance, and pastoral care to support its students in reaching their full potential. The School equips its students with the confidence, creativity, and skills needed for a career as a professional dancer with the major international companies, and for a future beyond performing.

