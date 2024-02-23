Emily Woof Brings Her One-Woman Edinburgh Show BLIZZARD to Soho Theatre in May

Emily Woof brings her one-woman show BLIZZARD to the Soho Theatre following its hit run at the Edinburgh Fringe prior to its run at New York's 59East59 Theatre.

A woman's husband falls ill just as he is due to give the keynote lecture at a science conference in Switzerland and she is persuaded to go in his place, but the moment she is in Switzerland her life starts to unravel in unexpected ways.

Blizzard is an intimate epic about philosophy and neuroscience, dance and animals, body and soul. A dazzling exploration of ideas, relationships, and love.

Woof gives a mesmerising performance as she creates a rich and beguiling world in which big ideas are undressed and clothes have opinions of their own.

Emily Woof said ‘It's a huge thrill to bring the show to London and to work with Imitating The Dog and the dynamic team at Soho Theatre. Blizzard is a show about ideas, how they are mythologised and embodied and given humour and I want to take people on a wild ride into the unexpected.'

Blizzard marks Emily's return to solo stage work since her landmark trilogy of plays Sex II, Sex III and Revolver. Since then she has enjoyed a successful career as both a writer and a performer. Her film credits as an actress include The Full Monty, The Woodlanders, Oliver Twist and Velvet Goldmine. Since having children she has worked mostly as a novelist and playwright, publishing two novels to great acclaim with Faber & Faber, The Whole Wide Beauty and The Lightning Tree. Her work in the theatre often explores the meeting point of movement and narrative, complex ideas and direct emotional force.

Blizzard is directed by Hamish McColl, co-founder of The Right Size whose shows include the Olivier Award-winning Do You Come Here Often? and The Play What I Wrote, which was also nominated for a Tony. His work as a theatre director includes Calendar Girls for the West End and Michael Frayn's Matchbox Theatre for Hampstead Theatre. As a screenwriter his credits include Mr Bean's Holiday, Paddington, Johnny English Reborn and Artemis Fowl.