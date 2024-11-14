Elena Dubinets Steps Down as Artistic Director of London Philharmonic Orchestra

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The London Philharmonic Orchestra has announced that after 4 seasons, Elena Dubinets will step down from her role at the LPO to join the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra as its new Artistic Director.

Dubinets joined LPO as Artistic Director in September 2021, building on the Orchestra’s long-standing reputation for ambitious programming that brings people together to create and enjoy deep, meaningful explorations through all types of music. ‘A place to call home’, the Orchestra’s 2022-23 season and the first of Dubinets’s programming, explored themes of belonging and displacement in the Orchestra’s 90th anniversary year. 2024-25’s ongoing ‘Moments Remembered’ season explores the impact that music has on personal and public memory, and the stories, beliefs and monuments with which we create and sustain a society.

Dubinets has been supportive of the Orchestra’s Talent Development schemes, particularly its Young Composers and Fellow Conductors. She led on the development of the Conductor Fellowships, which seeks to support the growth and progression of the world-class conductors of the future by supporting two outstanding early-career conductors from backgrounds currently under-represented in conductors of professional orchestras.

In her final season Dubinets has overseen the Orchestra’s tours to Japan, USA, Europe and China. The US tour was the Orchestra’s longest for a decade, covering 11 venues across 6 states and included Carnegie Hall debuts for both LPO Principal Conductor Edward Gardner and Patricia Kopatchinskaja, with a number of sold-out shows.

Chair of LPO’s Board of Trustees, Dr Catherine C. Høgel comments: ‘Elena leaves the Orchestra in strong artistic health. Through four seasons she has programmed with courage and intellectual rigour to inspire us all - the musicians, guest artists, long term supporters of the Orchestra and many first-time audience members. Her help in identifying and nurturing new talent, particularly through our composing and conducting schemes, has been invaluable. She will be greatly missed and we wish her all the best in her new post.’

Elena Dubinets comments: ‘After much personal reflection, I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave London. This decision has not been made lightly as I have immense respect for the Orchestra, its musicians, board and staff, and I have cherished the successes we’ve achieved together. I am deeply grateful for the invaluable experiences I have gained while being a part of this remarkable organization and for the opportunities I have had to contribute to our shared musical vision.

I am grateful to every member of the London Philharmonic Orchestra for their extraordinary music-making, boundless passion and remarkable artistry. Working alongside Edward Gardner, Karina Canellakis and Vladimir Jurowski has been a joy; they are so deeply devoted to the LPO and its audiences. I extend my heartfelt thanks to my colleagues on the board and on the administrative team whose expertise and commitment have been truly inspiring. I will miss LPO dearly and will undoubtedly remain the biggest LPO fan forever.’

Elena will remain with the LPO until the end of the current season, taking up her new role on 1 May 2025.





