Edmund de Waal Curates DAY OF PSALMS at Schwarzman Centre

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Artist and writer Edmund de Waal, Schwarzman Cultural Fellow, will transform Oxford's Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities from dawn until dusk with The Day of Psalms, a day of music, poetry, spoken word, visual art and craft on Saturday 28 November 2026.

The day will begin at sunrise with a 7am performance of Blue Hours by GBSR Duo, George Barton and Siwan Rhys. Moving through the day until sunset the programme includes a performance of Steve Reich's Tehillim by the Colin Currie Group, a newly commissioned work by Nico Muhly and Bernstein's Chichester Psalms performed by Aurora Orchestra; Katherine Rundell will speak about John Donne's life and work and his writing on the psalms, and there will be poetry workshops with Exiled Writers Ink.

Edmund de Waal will give an illustrated talk diving deeper into his exploration of the Psalms and the cultural programme fellowship that led him to the creation of this event. There will be an opportunity to see his work another hour, a large-scale sculptural installation that holds the idea of the psalms repeated throughout the day, the monastic hours, originally shown at Southwark Cathedral in 2014. He will lead a hands-on creative workshop in the Great Hall where everyone can be involved in making a new Psalter for the Bodleian Library.

Throughout the day there will be a series of free drop-in events including pop-up performances and bite-sized talks across the whole of the Schwarzman Centre public spaces. Among the line-up of academic speakers from Oxford University are Susan Gillingham (Emeritus Professor, the Hebrew Bible), Wes Williams (Professor, French Literature), Henrike Læhnemann (Professor, Medieval German Literature and Linguistics), Elizabeth Apps (Faculty of Medieval and Modern Languages), Karen Leeder (Professor, Modern German Literature), Audrey Southgate (Lecturer, Old and Middle English), Christian Leitmeir (Professor, Faculty of Music), and Dr Andrew Dunning (R.W.Hunt Curator, Medieval Manuscripts at the Bodleian Library).

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