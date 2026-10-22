OVO Opens The Barn, New 17th-Century Theatre in St Albans

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OVO's new theatre, The Barn, has officially opened its doors with a gala launch event in St Albans. The professional theatre production company, set to bring 'Free Range Theatre' to the 17th-century building, welcomed 200 guests from the arts industry and local community to help celebrate its opening.

Kicking off with Macbeth, a play that is fittingly as old as The Barn itself, the event launched an Autumn season of site-specific productions staged in a work-in-progress phase, ahead of the building's full conversion in 2027.

OVO Patron, Ralph Fiennes, said of the milestone, 'The revival of this beautiful 17th-century barn and its transformation into a theatre marks the start of something spectacular.

I applaud OVO's dedication to championing the rep theatre model and supporting grassroots theatre. I am deeply honoured to support as Patron.'

With the support of Fiennes and its other Patrons, including Dame Joanna Lumley, Brian Cox CBE, and Zoë Wanamaker CBE, OVO has raised nearly £1 million to fund the first phase of the project to convert the Grade II listed threshing barn into a new performance venue.

Adam Nichols, Founder and Artistic Director of OVO, commented:

'It is a dream come true, to see The Barn finally open - and to such an overwhelmingly warm and positive reception. We are incredibly excited to have a space in which we will be able to nurture emerging theatre talent from all backgrounds as part of OVO's new rep company.

I am enormously grateful for the support of our local community here in St Albans, the wider theatre industry and the amazing generosity of over 80 investors, without whom this project would not have been possible. And to the incredible OVO team, who have backed my crazy idea, poured everything into making this new theatre happen over the past few years. I couldn't be prouder.'

The new season captures OVO's signature style with a line-up of bold, imaginative and surprising new versions of classic plays. Full renovation of the 100-seater theatre is set to take place next year, but the venue is already proving popular with numerous sold out shows in the uniquely intimate space.

A VIP reception and speeches took place at St Michael's Church including words from OVO's Founder and Chairman; and Cllr Ajanta Hilton, St Albans Council.

Kiffer Weisselberg, Chairman of St Germain's Barn and OVO Productions, added:

'We hope audiences will be mesmerised by the actors and plays in this beautiful barn space, with its stupendous inner woodwork spanning more than 350 years.

OVO seeks to encourage talent from the bottom-up, and we invite you to witness the rise of tomorrow's brightest stars on our stage today.

We are proud to debut The Barn with our first major phase of readiness complete. Join us on our journey to the top!'

Annie Brewster, His Majesty The King's Deputy Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, joined the OVO team for the ribbon-cutting alongside Adam Nichols, OVO Founder and Kiffer Weisselberg, OVO Chairman - to declare The Barn officially open.

The inaugural Autumn/Winter 2026 season features Macbeth, open now until 8 November 2026; The Winding Stair: 13 - 15 November 2026; and A Christmas Carol: 4 - 30 December 2026.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 18 Hrs 46 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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