CLARA & THE NUTCRACKER to Premiere as 360° Immersive Film

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

In a UK first, for Christmas 2026 Oxford University's Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities, Northern Ballet and 4Pi Productions will present a groundbreaking new 360° immersive film Clara & The Nutcracker, that will make its world premiere in Oxford from 10 – 24 December 2026.

Combining dance, cutting-edge technology and academic research, Clara & The Nutcracker is an innovative new 30-minute immersive cinematic work that follows the real-life journey of celebrated Northern Ballet dancer Rachael Gillespie as she transforms into the beloved ballet heroine, Clara. Audiences will be taken on a magical journey, seamlessly transported behind the scenes from the rehearsal room, directly into the splendour of the final performance on stage. Along the way, they'll discover some of The Nutcracker's most beloved moments in a whole new way, culminating in a breathtaking finale that places them at the heart of the enchanting duet between the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier.

The production will be presented in the Schwarzman Centre's state of the art Black Box within a 360° immersive dome, developed by 4Pi, award-winning leaders in the immersive fulldome sector, where audiences will be seated in custom reclining chairs as the narrative unfolds entirely around them.

Featuring original choreography, costumes, and sets from world renowned choreographer David Nixon CBE's production for Northern Ballet, with additional movement directed by Gavin McCaig, the film blends richly animated fantasy sequences created by 4Pi Productions, alongside Tchaikovsky's beloved music, performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra and delivered in surround audio.

The project is a Northern Ballet, 4Pi Productions, and Schwarzman Centre Production directed by Janire Najera and shaped by humanities research at the University of Oxford to ensure that it reinterprets a beloved classic for new audiences but also offers fresh insight into the cultural, literary, and artistic traditions from which it emerged. Leading scholar in the work of E.T.A. Hoffmann, Professor Joanna Nelly has guided the evolution of the story from its original form as a nineteenth century literary work into its new immersive interpretation. Professor Philip Bullock, recognised for his expertise on the life, music and cultural legacy of Pyotr Tchaikovsky, has led the production's exploration of Tchaikovsky's iconic ballet score, and drawing on both scholarly research and first-hand experience, former professional ballet dancer and researcher, Dr Meindert Peters, has contributed to the production's understanding of movement, storytelling and audience engagement.

Following its premiere, the experience will open at CULTVR in Cardiff from 12 December 2026 – 10 January 2027.

Federico Bonelli, Artistic Director, Northern Ballet, said: “Clara & the Nutcracker is a fantastic project which is going to allow even more people to experience the beauty and joy of dance, but now in a totally different way. Northern Ballet has a history of embracing and experimenting with digital dance, and partnering with 4pi and the Schwarzman Centre on this project has allowed us to take that a step further. We have taken a Northern Ballet classic by David Nixon CBE and told a new story, one that allows people a glimpse behind the scenes of our wonderful artform as well as a magical and imaginative experience.”

Janire Najera, Creative Director, 4Pi Productions and Director of Clara & The Nutcracker, said: “At 4Pi, we're constantly pushing the boundaries of immersive storytelling, exploring how technology can transform the way stories are told and experienced. Clara & The Nutcracker brings together ballet, 360º filmmaking, animation and spatial sound to reimagine a timeless classic. It's an exciting opportunity to demonstrate how immersive cinema can bring traditional art forms to life in entirely new ways and connect with new audiences.”

Josie Bamford, Executive Producer, The Schwarzman Centre, said: “The Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities is proud to have co-produced this new immersive Nutcracker experience with a team of incredible creative partners. As the inaugural festive production within the new Centre, Clara and the Nutcracker is a perfect way for families and audiences of all ages to experience this magical story in a totally unique way.”

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 18 Hrs 17 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming