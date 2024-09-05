EDWARD II Comes to Canal Café Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Edward II has been newly crowned, and his first order of business is to repeal his lover, Piers Gaveston. Little does he know, his love and loyalty could bring an end to his marriage, his kingdom and his life.

Reimagining this epic English history play in a flat above a pub, with only 50 minutes and 5 characters, Small Beer aims to make classical theatre accessible to a wider audience. Edward II is a brutal, fast-paced, darkly comic and relatable adaptation of Marlowe’s classic.

This is a play for anyone who’s ever had a terrible flatmate…

Following their run at Courtyard Theatre as part of the Camden Fringe, Small Beer Theatre Company is delighted to be bringing Edward II to the Canal Cafe Theatre this September.

Starring: Ciaran Barker, Caleb Cura, Al Levy, Zoe Mavrides, Oliver-Morgan Powell

Director: Madison Cole

