Drag and Cabaret Artists Celebrate 50 Years Of Pride At YUMMY

At the press night of YUMMY at Underbelly Festival Southbank this week, the cast of the international cabaret sensation united some of the country's finest drag and cabaret performers for a rally to mark 50 years of PRIDE.

Those joining YUMMY for a photo included Sean Miley Moore (X Factor 2015, 74.5K instagram followers), Gingzilla (X Factor 2018, America's Got Talent 2019), Cazeleon (Drag and Cabaret personality), Soho punk and new romantic legend Philip Sallon and members of the amazing Drag Syndrome collective

As well as saluting 50 years of Pride and kicking off the Pride in London party atmosphere ahead of this weekend's march, the event was designed to mark the contribution of LGBTQ* artists and audiences to the arts, and looking ahead to International Drag Day on 16 July.

YUMMY runs until 28 July at Underbelly Festival Southbank - tickets and info www.underbellyfestival.com/whats-on/yummy





