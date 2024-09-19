Dr Harry Brunjes Will Step Down as Chair of ENO and London Coliseum in Spring 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



English National Opera (ENO) announced that Dr Harry Brunjes is stepping down from his role as Chair of the ENO and London Coliseum at the end of ENO’s 2024/25 season.

Harry Brunjes has been Chair of ENO and the London Coliseum for more than ten years, having previously served as a member of the Board.

Harry Brunjes, Chair of ENO and the London Coliseum, said: ‘It has been an immense privilege to have served as Chair of ENO. In this time, I have been extremely lucky to have seen the company produce and present hundreds of world-class operas both at the London Coliseum and internationally. The positive impact of ENO beyond our walls continues to inspire and I am particularly proud of the entire company’s resilience throughout the global pandemic. What defines ENO, from our award-winning Chorus and Orchestra, and across all areas of the organisation, is an overriding sense of warmth and collegiality. It is this foundation that underwrites the values, ethos and reputation of this great Company and I will continue to support ENO as it moves into its next chapter with great optimism as it approaches its centenary in 2031.’

Jenny Mollica, Chief Executive, ENO and the London Coliseum, said: ‘Getting to know and to work with Harry has been a unique privilege. He is determined, unwaveringly generous and above all else, utterly tireless in his dedication and commitment to ENO. Harry’s deep care and respect for his custodial role in the life of this great company have been a defining hallmark of his tenure, and his characteristic warmth and tenacity a much-valued constant. On behalf of all of those who have shared the privilege of working with Harry, I would like to sincerely and wholeheartedly thank him for his steadfast contribution to ENO over the past decade.’

Annilese Miskimmon, Artistic Director, ENO and the London Coliseum, said: ‘Harry has been a joy to work with throughout my time at ENO. His endless enthusiasm, goodwill and sincere desire to support ENO in every way possible has been hugely valued by all who have worked with him during his time as Chair of the Board.’

Sir Vernon Ellis, President, ENO and the London Coliseum: ‘Harry has been a dedicated and loyal Chair to ENO for more than a decade. The tenacity and commitment he has given to this world-class opera company has been truly remarkable and I know that he will continue to support everyone at ENO from "backstage". Thank you, Harry, for your tremendous perseverance in the face of adversity, your sense of humour, and your warmth and kindness over the last ten years.’

A recruitment process will now begin for Harry Brunjes’ successor as Chair, with the view to them succeeding him at the end of ENO’s 2024/25 season.

