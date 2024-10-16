Deafinitely Theatre Awarded National Lottery Funding For Youth Theatre Programme

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Deafinitely Theatre has announced they have been awarded £273,675.00 from The National Lottery to help fund the Deafinitely Youth Theatre Programme over the next five years.

Deafinitely Youth Theatre was founded in 2010 and every year the programme is led by deaf industry field leaders, providing an annual cycle of opportunities for deaf and hard of hearing young people between the ages of 14-21. The programme’s alumni include Eloise Pennycott, William Grint, Claire Wetherall and Deafinitely Youth Theatre Patron Rose Ayling-Ellis MBE. This National Lottery funding will help the company continue to provide young people the opportunity to participate in this completely free youth theatre development programme.

Paula Garfield MBE, Artistic Director of Deafinitely Theatre, said today, “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this vital multi-year funding from the National Lottery Community Fund for our youth theatre programme. Our Deafinitely Youth programme has remained the UK’s leading opportunity for deaf young people to explore their creativity, engage with theatre, and showcase their talents. Without essential support from grants like the National Lottery Community Fund, this simply wouldn’t be possible. This support means so much to us and will help many deaf young people to be empowered through creative opportunities for years to come!”

Deafinitely Youth Theatre is the only specialist programme of its kind that is fully accessible to deaf young people, offering many their first opportunity to explore the performing arts and connect with other deaf peers in a safe, welcoming environment. Deafinitely Youth Theatre provides training for the next generation of deaf leaders while helping participants to build confidence and social skills for an early age. So far, the programme has supported over 400 young people through residential activity weeks, regular theatre skills workshops, stage productions, theatre trips, mentoring opportunities, work experience placements and Arts Award qualifications.

Eloise Pennycott, DYT alumni 2019 said, “I participated in Deafinitely Youth Theatre in 2019/20, and have since gone on to begin my professional career as a writer for theatre. They have been wonderfully supportive in my transition into an emerging creative, and it is so heartening to be able to work with a company that puts deafness and sign language at the heart of theatre.”

Jude Powell, current DYT member added, “My time with Deafinitely Youth Theatre has deeply influenced my life, improving my acting skills and confidence, and expanding my networking opportunities. Deafinitely Youth Theatre will always hold a special place in my heart as a fantastic company!”

