David Tag and Mama G Headline Epstein Christmas Panto, GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS

Epstein Theatre has announced family pantomime Goldilocks And The Three Bears, set to run at Christmastime this year. The spectacular seasonal production from leading panto producers Regal Entertainments promises Liverpool audiences madcap comedy capers and all the fun of the circus - including circus skills and stunts performed by cast members.

The panto played at the Epstein's sister venue St Helens Theatre Royal during Christmas 2021, breaking Box Office records with five-star reviews.

Goldilocks And The Three Bears will run for three weeks at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre from Friday 9 December 2022 to Sunday 1 January 2023. Tickets are on sale now starting from £18.

Now the show has been announced for The Epstein for Christmas 2022, and two headline cast members are also revealed.

Hollyoaks actor David Tag, who won over audiences when the show was staged in St Helens, will reprise his role as The Ringmaster. He will be joined by Dame Mama G from Britain's Got Talent. The full cast will be announced shortly.

The new management team at the helm of The Epstein Theatre is Epstein Entertainments Ltd, a joint venture between Liverpool producers Bill Elms, Artistic and Communications Director; Chantelle Nolan, Artistic and Operations Director; andRegal Entertainments Ltd Company Director Jane Joseph. Anthony Proctor starts in post this week as Theatre Manager and Programmer.

Theatregoers are guaranteed "the greatest show on earth". The circus comes to town with Regal Entertainments' magical pantomime, Goldilocks And The Three Bears. It promises to be just right with its mix of unbelievable circus tricks, madcap comedy capers, Regal's high production values, and a smash-hit selection of chart hits to sing and dance along to.

Audiences are invited to join Goldilocks this festive season who, with the help of the Three Bears, tries to save her Big Top from a rival circus owner!

David Tag is most well-known for his long-standing role as Sylver McQueen in award-winning Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks. Since 2018, the Manchester-born actor has graced our screens in one of the show's central families and has been involved in a number of hard-hitting storylines covering a wide variety of current topics. Sadly his character heroically passed away in the stunning 'Out Of Time' episode.

In 2020, David also starred in inclusive LGBTQ+ short film S.A.M, which has found success and special selections at several British film festivals and can now be seen on Channel 4. He also appears as Prince Charming in musical/horror short film White Wedding, which is making waves on the 2022 film festival circuit. Fans can also catch David play an entirely different role as The Personal Trainer on Dave Channel's Meet The Richardson's. He is also starring in an exciting project on Channel 4 which will be released early next year.

David Tag commented: "I had such a wonderful time playing The Ringmaster in this new Goldilocks panto at St Helens Theatre Royal, that when the opportunity came along to step back into the role this time at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre I just couldn't say no. It was a fantastic experience and a real highlight seeing the audience reaction right there, in front of you - it's instant and so uplifting. I look forward to seeing everyone this Christmas for circus fun and games in Liverpool."

Dubbed "everyone's favourite pantomime Dame" by Metro newspaper, Mama G from Britain's Got Talent is well-known for telling inspiring and entertaining stories. She reached the live semi-finals of BGT with dame supergroup Dame Nation. Mama G has performed her stories across the country visiting theatres, libraries, schools, nurseries, bookshops, care homes, festivals, and Pride events. A panto dame for almost 20 years, she has worked with stars including Boyzone, B*Witched, EastEnders, Neighbours, as well as performing at Haven Holiday resorts.

Mama G continued: "I am super excited to be appearing in Liverpool this Christmas. I love visiting the city, and I've previously appeared at Museum Of Liverpool, as well as many nurseries and libraries in the area. I really cannot wait to share some panto magic with you all."

The creative team includes producer Chantelle Nolan, director Olivia Sloyan, musical supervisor Callum Clarke, choreography by Nazene Langfield, and written by Reece Sibbald.

Regal Entertainments Ltd Company Director Jane Joseph added: "We knew last Christmas that we had something special with Goldilocks And The Three Bears. Audiences totally embraced this new storyline with its exciting and fun circus theme - so we knew that we just had to bring it back. Now Liverpool audiences have the chance to enjoy this fantastic family panto at the most wonderful time of the year."