David Bowie Homage 'From Ibiza To The Norfolk Broads' to Be Released as Audio Book

After 143 live performances in the UK, the highly-acclaimed production From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads, an homage and celebration of David Bowie, will be released worldwide as an audio book on all Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and all streaming services from Sunday 21st March.

With nods to Bowie's heroes and influences, the audio version of From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads offers audiences the chance to immerse themselves in pure Bowie heaven.

From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads is a theatrical road movie, thrillingly evoking Bowie's London. A young man with an illness no-one can understand receives an unexpected gift on his 18th birthday, propelling him on a surreal and thrilling journey to London. He performs on the stage where Ziggy Stardust was born, finds himself in Bowie's bedroom and is led on a treasure trail to discover the truth about himself and his family. What follows will change his life forever...

The audiobook makes use of the original production team with writer and director Adrian Berry and performer Alex Walton. The audiobook has been recorded in collaboration with the original sound designer and engineer, Alan Boyd (Little Sparta), in his Kentish Town Studio.

Director and writer Adrian Berry comments, I wanted to celebrate Bowie's art and to take the audience on a journey to where it all began. In bringing Bowie's history into the 21st century, we can see how his fans today relate to him and why he remains such an enduringly important figure in popular culture. This show will also be a celebration of the London that formed Bowie, creating his many unique characters and astonishing musical direction.

Available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, and all streaming platforms.