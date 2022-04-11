Darlington Hippodrome Announces Summer Lineup of Shows

The clocks have moved forward, the evenings are lighter, it can only mean one thing - summer is on its way, and Darlington Hippodrome has launched a brand new brochure packed with shows for all ages and tastes. Here is just a sample of the exciting shows on offer at Darlington Hippodrome.

Take a trip back to the Hippodrome's roots with an afternoon of The Good Old Days of Variety (Tue 19 April) where headline guests The Dreamers are joined by comedy legend Duggie Brown for a show full of music, comedy and traditional entertainment suitable for the whole family.

The season brings a selection of shows for one night only including a tribute to the 'Fab Four' with The Magic of The Beatles (Wed 20 April), Legend - The Music of Bob Marley (Sat 23 April) and One Night at the VE Day Proms (Mon 9 May). Vortice Dance Company from Portugal presents their contemporary take on the classic horror novel Dracula (Mon 17 May) and Kate Rusby brings her exquisite folk vocals to Darlington (Thu 19 May) alongside her four piece band. Music lovers have so many treats to choose from including Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra (Sat 21 May) and Into The Groove celebrating the music of Madonna (Thu 26 May).

Families will love the summer season with a host of shows including Gangsta Granny (Thu 30 June to Sun 3 July), Zog and the Flying Doctors (Fri 22 to Sat 24 July), The Tiger Who Came to Tea (Tues 2 to Thu 4 Aug) and another David Walliams tale, Demon Dentist (Thu 8 to Sun 11 September).

For a night of comedy there's none finer than La Voix who brings her own brand of dynamic music and comedy to Darlington (Fri 27 May), TV favourite Sandi Toksvg returns with a brand new show - Next Slide Please (Thu 16 June) and Stewart Lee has a double bill show - Snowflake / Tornado (Sat 18 June).

Drama-buffs can enjoy both laughs and thrills with a new stage adaptation of the comedy Boeing Boeing (Tue 26 to Sat 30 July) and Susie Blake stars as Miss Marple in The Mirror Crack'd (Tue 20 to Sat 24 September).

For fans of Musical theatre we will get your pulse racing as DarlingtonOS presents Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Wed 27 Apr to Sat 7 May), Dreamboat and Petticoats returns with more 60s hits (Tue 16 to Sat 20 Aug), Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton stars in the musical Strictly Ballroom (Mon 14 to Sat 19 November) directed by Craig Revel Horwood.

And let's not forget our annual pantomime which this year is The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan starring the Queen of Dames, Christopher Biggins.



Tickets are already on-sale for the 2022 season; book early to secure the best seats by calling the box office on 01325 405405 or visiting www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk - and make sure to sign up to their mailing list or follow us on social media to be the first to hear about what else is in store for 2022 and beyond.