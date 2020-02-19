Darlington Hippodrome Announces New Show On Sale - LIONEL â€“ THE MUSIC OF LIONEL RICHIE

Following his recent appearances with Lionel Richie himself on ITV's 'Sunday Night At The Palladium' and the 'Graham Norton Show' for the BBC, Malcolm Pitt delivers a powerhouse and breathtaking performance in this high octane show celebrating the music of Lionel Richie and the Commodores, including all the hits such as 'Dancing On The Ceiling', 'Hello', 'Three Times A Lady', 'Easy', 'All Night Long' and many more...

This award winning five-star production also features a stellar line-up of world class musicians including musical director, Jonny Miller from Talon.

Darlington Hippodrome

Saturday 25 July, 7.30pm

https://www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk/whats-on/lionel-the-music-of-lionel-richie/

Box Office 01325 405405

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk





