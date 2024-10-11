Dance Stars Aljaž and Janette Will Embark on 'A Night To Remember' UK Tour in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Strictly Come Dancing favourites Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara have announced they will be returning to theatres across the UK in 2025 with their a brand new show: A Night To Remember.

Renowned for their show's spectacular productions and jaw-dropping choreography, A Night To Remember promises to be the dance stars biggest show to-date, featuring a sensational ensemble of some of the UK's very best dancers and singers.

In addition, Aljaž and Janette will take to the dance floor to perform stunning routines to an eclectic array of music - spanning the Great American songbook through to modern day classics - backed by their very own big band, fronted by boogie woogie star Tom Seals.

The 15-date tour begins in Bath on 17th May and ends in St Albans on 6th June, and includes a gala performance at The London Palladium 21st May.

Tickets are on sale now, available from all venues, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.ANightToRememberShow.com

Looking ahead to their new tour, Aljaž said, “As if my return to Strictly wasn't exciting enough, for Janette and I to be looking forward to our biggest tour next year makes us feel like the luckiest dancers in the world. And as everybody knows from watching Strictly, you just can't beat dancing in front of a live band. So, more than ever, we can't wait to share our new show with our amazing fans all across the UK. It will be a night to remember for everyone...so don't forget to book your tickets!”

Janette said, “Aljaž and I are truly thrilled to announce our new show A Night To Remember for 2025. It truly is going to be memorable show, and we are so happy to have the phenomenal Tom Seals and his Big Band bringing their off-the-scale energy to the stage for us to dance to every night. It's going to be amazing. See you there!”

Aljaž first joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, starring in the following nine series to become one of the longest-serving male dancers in the show's history. In his first series, Aljaž was partnered with model Abbey Clancy, with the pair going on to lift the coveted Glitterball trophy.

His other celebrity dance partners included Dragon's Den star Sarah Davies MBE, model Daisy Lowe, TV presenter Alison Hammond and actress Gemma Atkinson, with whom he reached the final in 2017.

After leaving Strictly in 2022, Aljaž made his hugely popular return to the show earlier this year, partnering Love Island star Tasha Ghouri.

Janette also joined Strictly Come Dancing's cast of professional dancers in 2013, starring in eight series, before announcing in 2021 that she would be stepping down as a competitor to co-host Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two.

During her time on Strictly, Janette's celebrity dance partners included actor Jake Wood, singer Peter Andre, JLS star Aston Merrygold, doctor and TV presenter Ranj Singh and Paralympian Will Bayley MBE.

For her final series in 2020, Janette was partnered with singer and TV presenter HRVY, where they finished the series as runners-up in the final.

Tour Dates

May

17 Bath The Forum

20 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

21 London The London Palladium

22 Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

23 Birmingham Symphony Hall

27 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

28 Liverpool Royal Liverpool Philharmonic

29 Hull Connexin Live

30 Gateshead The Glasshouse

31 Manchester The Bridgewater Hall

June

1 York Barbican

3 Guildford G Live

4 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

5 Fareham Fareham Live

6 St Albans The Albans Arena

