Dame Arlene Philips Joins as Executive Co-Producer For New Musical TOYS

Dame Arlene Philips will be joining the creative team of new musical Toys as an executive co-producer. From the visionary mind of musical maestro Phil Edwards, together with a cast of stars from the biggest west end shows, Toys is a story of courage, friendship, and the extraordinary power of imagination.

Dame Arlene Philips, producer of Toys said: “I've been involved with Toys for many years, with the super talented and much missed Phil Edwards. I am delighted that Paul Morrissey and I can start the adventure of Toys coming to life and I'm thrilled to be producing this show with him.”

The producers of Toys have also announced the cast for this exciting new musical for the whole family, which will captivate audiences across Hertfordshire when it opens this Christmas at the renowned Watford venue.

Millie Robins (The Tiger who Came to Tea) as Victoria, Davina Manuel-Mokwenye (Shrek The Musical) as Hera, Tomas Aleman as Joe (Made in Dagenham In Concert), Mikel Sylvanus as The Captain (Disney's Lion King), Clair Gleave as Mitsy (Bring it On), Jasmine Hackett as Lily (SIX) Shyanne Barnes as Brandi (Blippi the Musical) and Santino Zapico as Stinky Lomax (School of Rock).

Toys will be directed by Chris Wheeler and choreographed by Julia Ruiz Fernández.

On one magical Christmas Eve, Victoria, a lonely young girl, discovers Ludus: a world beyond her wildest dreams – a world inhabited by living toys.

As she journeys through Ludus, she finds herself embarking on a magical adventure with the toys she once had as a child. But she soon learns that not all of her old friends are pleased to see her.

After all, isn't she the one that abandoned them?

Can Victoria help rebuild a crumbling Ludus and ultimately, find comfort and strength amidst the enchanting chaos?

Toys will run at The Pump House Theatre for a limited five-week season from Wednesday 4th December until Tuesday 31st December 2024.

Tickets are on sale now.

